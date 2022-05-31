Sciath na Scoil delight for Castlelyons,  Ballinora, Carrigaline and Douglas

The Allianz-sponsored festival of primary school hurling and camogie continued Tuesday before huge crowds at Cork's Páirc Ui Rnn
DELIGHT: The Castlelyons team celebrate after their win over Scoil Oilibheir in their H3 final at the Allianz Sciath na Scol finals at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 15:17
Darragh Leen, Pairc Ui Rinn

H3: Scoil Oilibheir, Ballyvolane 3-4 Castlelyons 3-10.

Castlelyons were crowned Allianz Sciath na Scoil H3 hurling champions on Tuesday after a riotous performance in the six-point win over Ballyvolane's Scoil Oilibhear. There was scores aplenty in a thriller and despite a shaky start, Castlelyons impressed with their recovery, poise and the free scoring contributions of Sam McCarthy and a rock-solid Tomas McAuliffe.

The first half saw Oilibhear’s Callum Coffey put on a fine exhibition with 1-2 but Castlelyons gradually got to grips with Coffey and his colleagues and in the second period, Castlelyons were on top to such an extent that they held Scoil Oilibheir scoreless for 18 minutes. The Balyvolane boys did rally for two late goals but it was not enough to deny Sam McCarthy, who claimed 2-6 in a man-of-the-match performance.

Scorers for Castlelyons: S McCarthy (2-6), T McAuliffe (1-3), C Cotter and N Condon (0-1).

Scorers for Scoile Oilibhear: C Coffey (3-2), J O’Donovan and N Coffey (0-1 each).

SCOIL OILIBHEAR: L Tynan, P Foley, T Maratien, T O’Mahony, S Finnegan, D O’Driscoll, N Coffey, C Coffey, D McCarthy-Coade, C Cronin, J O’Donovan, B Meehan, K Drabent; C Sherlock, D O’Connell, D Drennan, A Stout, C Hoare, D Foley, A Dorris, A Chilvers, J Walshe.

CASTLELYONS: J Hallihan, D Quinn, T Myers, T Barry, L O’Riordan, R Hickey, E Cotter, T McAuliffe, C Cotter, C Sice, S McCarthy, I O’Riordan, R Lenehan, N Condon, D Barrett; C Clegg, L Burke, R Wallace, E McCarthy, J O’Riordan, JJ Milward.

C3: GS na Duglaise 2-3 Castlelyons 0-0.

No Castlelyons double as an impressive display from Brooke Ni Allurain saw Gaelscoil na Duglaise come out on top in the Sciath Na Scoil C3 camogie final. The Douglas girls dominated the first half, going into the break two points ahead as Castlelyons failed to raise a flag.

Maggie Nic Seoin and Frida Ni Mhuirí captain of Gaelscoil na Dúglaise team receiving the cup from Sarah Clinch after their victory over Castlelyons in their C3 final

Douglas threatened several times in the second period and scored the opening goal when Ni Allurain was in the right place once again. Ni Allurain had a goal disallowed after catching the ball three times, but her presence was proving too much to handle for the Castlelyons defence.

Captain Frida Ni Mhuiri led by example with an impressive point followed by the Gaelscoil's second goal after half time, her low drilled attempt from distance with three minutes left ending any hopes of a Castlelyons comeback.

Scorers for GS na Duglaise: B Ni Allurain (1-2), F Ni Mhuiri (1-1).

GS NA DUGLAISE: M Nic Seoin, U Nic Dhocartaigh, G Ni Lochlainn, K Ni Choilean, E Ni Bhuachalla, S Ni Shuilleabhain, L Ni Mhurchu, C Ni Chonchuir, B Ni Allurain, F Ni Mhuiri, R Ni Mhaolruanaidh, C Halligon, M Ni Chlumhain, E Ni Bhroin, D Ni Haicead; A Ni Einri, A Nic An Deisigh, E Nic Cartaigh, E Ni Dheasmhunaigh, W Ni Leannachain, I Ni Mhurchu, M Ni Fhearghail, H Larsson, L Ni Mathuna, F Ni Riagain, N Nic Carthaigh, I Ni Bhaoighill, M Ni Dhonnabhain, C Ni Laoire, A Ni Mhaolain, S Ni Shuilleabhain, E Ni Thuama, E de Buitleir, J Ni Bhroinn, A Sotiriou, A Ni Dhuill, E Uilmit.

CASTLELYONS: L Hosford, E O’Doherty, E Hussey, S Boyd, C Hickey, E Stack, E Hallihan, L O’Callaghan, A Cotter, J McCarthy, G Shanahan-Hurley, N Leetch, A McCarthy, R Blake; J Verling, I O’Mahony, E Burke, A McAuliffe.

H2: Scoile Bhailenora 4-11 GS na Duglaise 1-5.

Ballinora emerged victorious in the Sciath na Scoil H2 hurling final, proving too good for GS na Duglaise. First-half goals from Pablo O'Regan, Oran Kingston and Cormac Murphy gave Ballinora some crucial breathing space going.

The Scoil Bhailenora team who defeated Gaelscoil na Duglaise in the H2 final

It only got better for them in the second period as the flood gates opened. Pablo O'Regan grabbed his second goal early making it a steep uphill battle for the Douglas lads, who were restricted to a late consolation goal. Cormac Murphy and O'Regan claimed 3-5 between them.

Scorers for Ballinora: Cormac Murphy (1-5), P O’Regan (2-0), O Kingston (1-2), Cathal Murphy and B Hegarty (0-2 each), B Mehigan (0-1).

Scorers for GS na Duglaise: O MacGafraidh (1-1), JJ Dollard (0-3), D MacDhuibhne (0-1).

BALLINORA: P McCoy, L Gaffney, J O’Sullivan, M Cremin, P Twohig, B Hegarty, D O’Mahony, B Mehigan, A Lehane, O Murphy, Cormac Murphy, Cathal Murphy, B Murphy, O Kingston, P O’Regan; T Mahon, F Dineen, C Mansfield, D O’Riordan, H McCoy, T O’Reilly, J Smith.

GS NA DUGLAISE: M O hAongusa, D O Seasnain, D O Riordain, G Gillard, G O Muimhneachain, O Mac Gafraidh, F O Donaill, J O hAllurain, T Mac Fhiobhui, T O Doirbheain, JJ Dollard de Siun, T Mac Caochlaoich, K Breathnach, D Mac Dhuibhne, M O Cathail;


C2: GS Charraig Ui Leighin 3-4 Ballinora 0-2.

Any hopes Ballinora entertained of doubling up on their H2 success were quickly put to bed by an impressive Carrigaline performance in the C2 camogie final at Páirc Ui Rinn.

Carrigaline started brightly, Ciara Ni Ghalbhain scoring a goal in opening minute to settle nerves. A fantastic save by Maggie O Keefe denied Ni Ghalbhain soon after but O’Keeffe couldn't prevent Lena Ni Fhiach's speculative effort from getting past her soon after.

Gaelscoil Carrig Ui Leighin fans supporting their team against Ballinora at Páirc Uí Rinn. 

Scorers for Carrigaline: C Ni Ghalbhain (2-0), L Ni Fhiach (1-1), E Ni Mhathairbhui (0-2), R Ni Airis (0-1).

Scorers for Ballinora: MK O’Connell and I House-Brophy (0-1 each).

CARRIGALINE: C Ni Chreimin, S Ni Mhurchu, F Ni Cheallachain, M Ni Choileain, B Ni Giollachoda, Z Dioluin, L de Prut, E Ni Mhathairbhui, R Ni Airis, E de hOchtun, L Ni Fhiach, O Ni Mhurchu, R Nic Craith, C Ni Ghealbhain, F Ni Bhrian; S Ni Mhuirgheasa, G Middleton, Z Ni Shuilleabhain, D Breathnach, Z Ni Mhurchu, J Ni Chonaill.

BALLINORA: M O’Keefe, C Ahern, C O’Flynn, C Guiney, K Lyons, S Lane, C McGrath, G Keohane, E O’Flynn, MK O’Connell, I House-Brophy, M O’Mahony, A Werner, R Ni Chaoimh, L Noonan; A Falvey, E Murray, E Murphy-O’Connor, J Dineen, E O’Sullivan, R O’Donovan.

