Kerry forward Daniel Collins in fitness battle

Kerry forward Daniel Collins is the county’s sole injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Joe McDonagh decider
Daniel Collins Kerry and Eoghan Sands Down in action at Austin Stack Park. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 07:35
Eoghan Cormican

Kerry forward Daniel Collins is the county’s sole injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Joe McDonagh decider.

Collins picked up a hand injury during the county’s Round 2 win over Carlow in late April, which sidelined him for the remainder of the round-robin series, but management are hoping he will be fit to feature against Antrim this weekend.

Collins, who was instrumental in Kilmoyley’s run to the All-Ireland intermediate club final earlier this year, started Kerry’s opening two games in the Joe McDonagh Cup before injury forced him out of action.

“We are hoping that Daniel will be an option, which would be great,” said manager Stephen Molumphy.

Collins’ Kilmoyley clubmate Flor McCarthy is definitely ruled out of Saturday’s final after Molumphy confirmed that the corner-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the first half of the Round 4 defeat to Offaly on May 14.

Given the turnover of players from the 2021 panel - John B O’Halloran, Evan Murphy, Jason Diggins, Tomás O’Connor, Shane Nolan, Barry O’Mahony, and Cian Hussey all started last year’s Joe McDonagh final but are not involved presently - Molumphy is delighted that his new-look Kingdom side have returned to the second-tier showpiece.

“If you were to say to me six months ago that 60% of the panel would be new [from last year], we have a couple of long-term injuries with Evan Murphy, Paudie Ahern, and now Flor McCarthy, and that we would still reach a final, you would take it, 100%,” said Molumphy, who is in his first season as Kerry manager.

Elsewhere, Galway hurler David Burke is rated doubtful for Saturday’s Leinster final. The 2017 All-Ireland winning captain came off injured against Dublin two weeks ago because of an ankle injury and has reportedly not trained since.

