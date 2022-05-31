Groups finalised for All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Following provincial final victories for Dublin and Cork over the weekend over Meath and Kerry respectively, the groups have been finalised for the 2022 All-Ireland senior championship
The groups have been finalised for the 2022 All-Ireland senior championship. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 07:20
TJ Galvin

Following provincial final victories for Dublin and Cork over the weekend over Meath and Kerry respectively, the groups have been finalised for the 2022 All-Ireland senior championship.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Meath will look to bounce back as they open their title defence away to Monaghan. Ulster champions Armagh are also in Group B.

Mick Bohan’s Dublin now go into Group A where they will face Cavan first up at home. Mayo and Tipperary are also in what looks a very competitive group.

Connacht champions Galway are in Group C along with the Kingdom and Westmeath.

Shane Ronayne's Cork side face Ulster runners up Donegal and Munster rivals Waterford in Group D.

Group A 

Dublin

Mayo

Tipperary

Cavan 

Group B 

Armagh

Meath

Monaghan

Group C 

Galway 

Kerry

Westmeath

Group D 

Cork

Donegal

Waterford

The All-Ireland series will get underway on Saturday 11 June, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The bottom team in each group will have to face a relegation play-off. 

These will be two straight shoot-outs, with the losers of both clashes dropping to the intermediate championship for 2023.

The relegation play-offs and the All-Ireland quarter-finals are all slated for 9 July.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 16 July with the final on 31 July.

2022 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship fixtures

Round 1 – Saturday 11 June 

Group A: Mayo v Tipperary; Dublin v Cavan 

Group B: Monaghan v Meath 

Group C: Kerry v Galway

Group D: Waterford v Donegal

Round 2 – Sunday 19 June 

Group A: Tipperary v Dublin; Cavan v Mayo 

Group B: Armagh v Meath

Group C: Galway v Westmeath

Group D: Cork v Donegal 

Round 3 – Saturday 25 June 

Group A: Mayo v Dublin; Cavan v Tipperary 

Group B: Armagh v Monaghan 

Group C: Kerry v Westmeath 

Group D: Cork v Waterford

