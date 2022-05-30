Glenn Ryan hails 'bravery' of second half display from Kildare

Glenn Ryan hailed the 'bravery' of his 'manly' Kildare players for coming out for the second-half against Dublin.

They didn't have much choice admittedly but it can't have been easy stepping back out into the spotlight after shipping five first-half goals.

Asked if he was happy with the fact that his team outscored Dublin in the second-half, Ryan initially shook his head and said 'I'm not going to be throwing out those kind of statements', insisting it was 'in no way any consolation' after the five-goal mauling.

But he changed his tune later.

"I would say that everybody in the second-half put in a hugely brave performance," said Ryan. "It was brave to be able to go out on that pitch in the second-half.

"It was manly to be able to go out to play to that level that they did. A lot of players had improved in the second-half but we only look at these things from a team perspective and overall we're very disappointed with our team but I suppose happy with the bravery and the honesty they showed in the second-half."

Ryan's hope will be that Kildare can carry that momentum into a Round 2 qualifier on Saturday or Sunday week.

"We have an opportunity to redeem ourselves and that's important because I don't believe what we seen in the first 35 minutes, or indeed throughout the game, is representative of this group of players," said Ryan.

"They have an opportunity to show people that this was a big bump in the road and to learn from it. I'm sure these lads will."

Kildare put 2-22 on the board against Louth and another 1-21 in the semi-final win over Westmeath and came to Croke Park with a concrete plan to get their livewire forwards into the game. But as Mike Tyson said, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, and five goals between the fifth and 27 minutes left Kildare bloodied and on the Croke Park canvas.

"Our plan was to be as aggressive as we could be when the ball was there to be aggressive, to be as competitive as what we could be," said Ryan.

"And early on we just found ourselves a yard or two away to be able to do that.

"If you were going to be any way off at all, the fact that Dublin were so clinical then highlighted that fact. And they were absolutely. They saw the opportunities and took them and took them very efficiently."