Dessie Farrell's forward thinking reaping rewards for Dublin

Leinster senior football championship final

Dublin 5-17 Kildare 1-15

Perhaps Con O'Callaghan should skip the National League more often.

Dublin legend Paul Curran suggested before the Championship that after sitting out spring with ankle trouble, a 'rejuvenated' King Con - whom Curran managed at club level last season - could inspire the team to Championship glory. And so it's proven, so far at least.

The Cuala collossus struck 1-5, bringing his overall summer takings to 2-13, and steered the Sky Blues to their 61st Leinster title.

Where he goes from here as the 12-in-a-row Leinster champions chase All-Ireland redemption - beginning with a quarter-final tie against a Round 2 qualifier winner on June 25/26 - will make for fascinating viewing.

It was O'Callaghan that engineered Dublin's first two scores against Kildare, winning a free for Dean Rock to convert and playing in Ciaran Kilkenny for a goal. From there, Dublin took off and slammed in four more goals by half-time, Cormac Costello, who struck 2-1 overall, John Small and, of course, O'Callaghan himself all getting in on the green flag action to kill the game by half-time.

"Yeah, he was very good," said Dublin manager Dessie Farrell, attempting to keep a lid on the Con chatter.

"But overall I was very happy with how our forwards performed and gelled together and put some nice moves together. But Con is important in that regard for sure."

Farrell was more forthcoming on Dublin's tactic of placing three inside forwards close to goal. Back when he was playing in the 1990s, that was simply the norm but times have changed and it was refreshing to see Costello, O'Callaghan and Rock spend so much time in the danger zone. Between them all they scored 3-10.

"Is it obvious, it is?!" smiled Farrell of the full-forward line tactic.

"Look, it's about trying to be more efficient. That's one element for sure. There are other things we have been working on, some going reasonably well, others maybe not so well. But it's still a work in progress, I can guarantee you that. We'll be able to review that and even though it seems to be a significant winning margin, we'll review it and pick it apart and find areas for ourselves to work on."

In the Kildare full-back line, Mick O'Grady, Shea Ryan and Ryan Houlihan - who lined up on O'Callaghan, Rock and Costello - chased shadows for most of the first-half.

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan said he wasn't surprised that Dublin loaded up their full-forward line as they did.

"It was moreso disappointing as to how we coped with it," said Ryan. "When they got the opportunities they were very clinical."

That just about summed up Dublin's evening - ruthlessly clinical. Even Lee Gannon, the former U-20 star who has been upgraded to regular first team activity alongside Lorcan O'Dell, had the composure to raid forward and boot two points.

"There was definitely an efficiency there, particularly in the first-half," said Farrell.

"Probably what is more pleasing is that we've put back to back consistent performances together over three games now. I've spoken before about the disappointment of our National League campaign and how humbling that was.

"It was very much topsy turvy, up and down in terms of consistency of performance. It's great to see the application and the consistency to this point in time. We do realise of course there are much stiffer tests lying ahead."

Farrell's bright demeanour and the spring in the step of his players is in marked contrast to the gloom of just weeks ago when they suffered a surprise relegation to Division 2.

"Even in the depths of your depression and failures, there's always some learnings and something to be taken from that," said Farrell.

"We were integrating new players, trying out new things in terms of the game-plan and performance that weren't really coming to fruition. We probably still should have held on in Division 1 but we didn't and that gave us a reason to do some soul-searching and to reflect upon what it is we're about and what it is we're trying to achieve this season."

Scorers for Dublin: C O'Callaghan (1-5, 1 mark); C Costello (2-1); D Rock (0-4, 4 frees); C Kilkenny, J Small (1-0 each); B Fenton (0-3); L Gannon (0-2); N Scully, A Byrne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: J Hyland (1-4, 2 frees); B McCormack (0-5, 1 mark); D Kirwan, P Cribbin, K Feely (1 mark), P Woodgate (1 free), K Flynn, K Feely (0-1 each).

Dublin: E Comerford; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; J McCarty, J Small, B Howard; B Fenton, T Lahiff; S Bugler, L O'Dell, C Kilkenny; C Costello, D Rock, C O'Callaghan.

Subs: N Scully for O'Dell (45); C Murphy for Murchan (51); A Byrne for Rock (59); J Cooper for Lahiff (65); B O'Leary for Costello (61).

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; K Flynn, J Murray, T Archbold; K Feely, K O'Callaghan; A Beirne, B McCormack, P Cribbin; D Kirwan, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: D Hyland for Murray & P Woodgate for Kirwan (h/t); P McDermott for Cribbin (49); D Malone for Archbold (60); F Conway for Beirne (68).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).