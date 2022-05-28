Sligo thank late penalty save as London pipped in Tailteann thriller

Sligo head to the competition’s quarter-final, with Alan Reilly scoring 1-6
28 May 2022; James Gallagher of London in action against Paul Kilcoyne of Sligo during the Tailteann Cup Round 1 match between Sligo and London at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 20:49
Liam Maloney, Markievicz Park

Tailteann Cup: Sligo 3-15, London 2-16 (After extra-time) 

SLIGO have goalkeeper Aidan Devaney to thank for their dramatic extra-time defeat of superb London in a Tailteann Cup thriller at Markievicz Park.

Net-minder Devaney saved London substitute Christopher Farley’s spot-kick in the second period of extra-time, with Sligo just about holding on with a three-point lead, 3-14 to 2-14, thanks to Brian Egan’s goal in the first period of extra-time.

Sligo, who head to the competition’s quarter-final, were inspired by Alan Reilly, scorer of 1-6, with London left with nothing to show for their endeavour.

Sligo, whose attacking talisman Niall Murphy didn’t start, were matched by London for much of the first half, with the visitors showing purpose with possession.

London also had a gem at corner-forward, Donegal native James Gallagher, who notched 1-3 in the first half.

Gallagher’s 14th minute goal – from Stephen Dornan’s pass – reflected London’s intent but Sligo goaled a minute later when Alan Reilly netted after being set up by Nathan Rooney.

London didn’t panic, however, and they were helped by Sligo’s dreadful shooting in that first half, with the hosts kicking 10 wides.

Sligo’s second goal – Pat Hughes on target with a close-range flick – put Sligo back in front, 2-4 to 1-5.

Sligo should have been out of sight at the break but took a two-point lead into the second half, 2-6 to 1-7, with London, who didn’t have a first-half wide, going to have the breeze.

London made a brilliant start to the second half when Henry Walsh goaled with aplomb.

This score gave London added momentum and they were good value for a two-point lead, 2-10 to 2-8, with 21 minutes left.

Sligo failed to capitalise on a black card for London wing-back Ronan Sloan as London, now with Liam Gavaghan on the field, were two points up in the closing stages.

But Sligo kept trying – and missing chances – and Alan Reilly’s equalising point, which made it 2-11 apiece, rescued the hosts and forced the drama of extra-time.

London finished the game with 13 players due to red cards in the second period of extra-time for Eoin Flanagan and James Gallagher.

Scorers for Sligo: Alan Reilly (1-6), Patrick O’Connor (0-4, 1f), Pat Hughes (1-1), Brian Egan (1-0), Aidan Devaney (‘45’), Pat Spillane, Sean Carrabine (free), Donal Conlon (0-1 each) 

Scorers for London: James Gallagher (1-3), Ferghal McMahon (0-4, 4f), Matthew Walsh (1-1), Sean Hickey (0-2), James Hynes, Conal Gallagher, Christopher Farley (free), Liam Gavaghan (free) (0-1 each)

SLIGO: A Devaney, N Mullen, E Lyons, P McNamara, M Walsh, D Cummins, P Kilcoyne, P Spillane, S Carrabine, K Cawley, P O’Connor, M Gordon, A Reilly, P Hughes, N Rooney 

Subs used: L Towey for P Spillane, 47; D Conlon for N Rooney, 57; P Laffey for M Walsh, 57; N Murphy for P Hughes, 69; B Egan for N Murphy, 70+6; K Gavigan for M Gordon 72; C Marren for P O’Connor 80; B Gorman for S Carrabine, 88 

LONDON: N Maher, C Healy, M Moynihan, N McElwaine, R Sloan, E Walsh, E Flanagan, J Hynes, S Dornan, C Gallagher, H Walsh, L Gallagher, J Gallagher, F McMahon, M Walsh 

Subs used: L Gavaghan for H Walsh, 55; C Duggan for F McMahon, 57; O Olajubu for N McElwaine, 66; C Farley for J Gallagher, 70+4; S Hickey for O Olajubu 80; J Gallagher for S Dornan, 82; H Walsh for L Gallagher, 89 Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

