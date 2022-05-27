One change for Galway ahead of Connacht final

Galway have named Patrick Kelly in their starting lineup for Sunday's Connacht football final against Roscommon.

Mountbellew-Moylough man Kelly came off the bench for Finnian O Laoi in the provincial semi-final defeat of Leitrim, a change that remains in place for the western decider with O Laoi listed among the substitutes.

It's a strong Galway team with Paul Conroy, the GAA's Player of the Month for April, at midfield again alongside Cillian McDaid.

Damien Comer and Shane Walsh are named in a lethal looking full-forward line with Kelly at right half-forward.

Galway (SFC v Roscommon): C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.