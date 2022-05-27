David Clifford out with injury as Kerry make two changes

Kerry will be without talisman attacker David Clifford for tomorrow's Munster football final after confirming a 26-man panel that doesn't include the Fossa superstar
Kerry's David Clifford is out of the Munster final through injury. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 20:44
Paul Keane

Kerry will be without talisman attacker David Clifford for tomorrow's Munster football final after confirming a 26-man panel that doesn't include the Fossa superstar.

Clifford featured for the full duration of Kerry's semi-final win over Cork earlier this month at Pairc Ui Rinn, kicking four points, but is a notable omission for the decider.

A minor injury is understood to be the reason for Clifford's unavailability though former All-Star Paul Geaney, who impressed as a sub in the 12-point win over the Rebels, is a decent replacement at full-forward.

The other change for the provincial decider is the return of one Spillane, Killian, at the expense of another, Adrian.

That change is in attack too and Kerry will go with a new look full-forward line of Tony Brosnan, Geaney and Spillane.

Jack O'Connor has resisted the temptation to start veteran midfielder David Moran despite his strong display when introduced with 20 minutes to go against Cork.

Meanwhile, opponents Limerick have named an unchanged side for the Fitzgerald Stadium (3pm) encounter.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B O Beaglaoich, T Morley, G White; D O'Connor, J Barry; P Clifford, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; T Brosnan, P Geaney, K Spillane.

Subs: S Murphy, A Spillane, P Murphy, D Casey, M Burns, D Moran, J Savage, J O'Connor, G Crowley, J O'Shea, D Roche.

Limerick: D O'Sullivan; S O'Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

