Gary Brennan: What it’s like to face Kerry 

Facing the Kingdom I remember Páidí Ó Sé looking at me as though I was the daftest person he ever met. The year was 2007, and Páidí, as Clare manager, was planning something for the Saturday after the first round of the Munster U21 championship. I had just reminded him that in the event of us beating Kerry in that first round, us U21 players would be due to play Tipperary that day and wouldn’t be available for senior duty.

Páidí’s look said enough about how he rated our chances, even if he kept the words to himself. A few days later, to his credit, he was graciously eating humble pie because we did what he and most others had assumed was impossible and beat Kerry.

I have always been determined not to glorify that victory because, to me, a one-off was never enough, but it does serve as a good reference point on one end of the scale when it comes to thinking about what it’s like to face Kerry.

Thinking back to that day in 2007, what stays with me most is how strong our belief was. That morning, we had gathered at the Bellbridge Hotel in Spanish Point for the usual pre-match routine. I went for a stroll after the grub, and the Atlantic was making itself known, waves hammering against the low cliffs along the coast.

But no matter how hard they slammed against the rockface, they were making no impression. The image stayed with me – Kerry were the waves, but we were going to be as solid as that shoreline, no matter what. Kerry may have been off colour that day, but it was far from a perfect performance from us.

We played with a very strong breeze in the first half and went in just a point up at half-time. I had kicked two desperate wides myself. Anyone watching would likely have said the Kerry onslaught would come after half-time and we’d be swatted aside. The key was that enough of our group stayed believing, even when things weren’t going our way. While I might not always have had as strong an image in my head, I can honestly say that I went into every contest with Kerry believing that we could win.

I don’t care how naive that sounds to some. On days like 2014, when we put up stubborn resistance before Kerry overcame us in the final quarter, I contend that it was our failure to stay believing, which hurt us most. When we missed chances, we dropped our heads, but Kerry missed chances too. It takes intense belief to overcome those disappointments in-game and keep going.

That belief can be difficult to achieve across a group. For starters, there are ingrained ideas about how things are supposed to be. When a Clare or Limerick footballer plays with their underage development squad, they play as a whole county, but they play against Kerry North and Kerry South. Now, I don’t know if this is a choice by Clare, Limerick and others or tournament organisers but there’s a couple of things about it which have always struck me as odd.

Number one, more Kerry players get the opportunity to play at this level than those in other counties. They cast the net much wider and likely catch more as a result. Second, I often wonder what it does to the thinking of these young players. If Clare U14s are beaten by Mid Kerry, for example, what will it take to convince those players that they can take on the whole county at U17? At U17, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford play off in one group with only the winner advancing to a semi-final against Cork or Kerry.

So, for a Limerick footballer to win the Munster U17 championship, they would need to come out on top of the group against the other three, then beat either Cork or Kerry in a semi-final and beat the other one in a final (with Cork or Kerry having at least three of their opponents’ games to analyse!). Breaking that barrier is not easy. In many ways, I consider myself fortunate that I was never part of the development squad system because I came into senior football with all my optimism still intact.

These ingrained beliefs are further cemented by the attitude of many in these counties, to whom football is of secondary importance. I suspect Limerick footballers will be meeting more people this week who say to them “tis a pity ye it’s Kerry ye have to play, hopefully ye can put up a good show” than people telling them they can go to Killarney and seriously compete. Those saying this may be well intentioned, but it’s the last thing players need. If that thinking seeps in, the moral victory becomes acceptable when the pressure comes on.

The subconscious expectations of officials can also be a factor – they are bound to have thoughts about how the game is supposed to go – it must be impossible for them to see what’s in front of them without seeing the history attached to the jerseys. The underdog must be ultra-disciplined. A little tug by a Limerick defender this weekend? He’s under pressure because he’s marking Seán O’ Shea – yellow card. A similar tackle at the other end? Good intense tackling by Kerry there, they’re known for that – play on. Moments like this test the mental preparation hugely.

So, players need to do everything they can to protect their mindset and management will take the focus away from the opposition and bring attention to things within their own control. In his diary of Tyrone’s 2003 All-Ireland winning year, Mickey Harte often referenced the emphasis they put on players writing their own script, not being burdened by the past.

These days, that will look like a series of performance targets – winning a certain percentage of kickouts, shooting efficiency and, critically against Kerry, a maximum number of turnovers allowed. But then comes the next hurdle. Kerry are a very good football team and will challenge each of those targets more than anything you have faced all year.

In my earlier years playing against them I often felt you’d at least get a chance to play some ball as they might not have spent too long analysing us, but in later years, they were very good at targeting what had been working well for us up to that point. Even when our own kickout percentages were good against them in the 2016 All-Ireland quarter final, they made clever fouls, got an extra man behind the ball and slowed down our whole attack.

Our strength became their trap. As a group, you better have practiced under pressure similar to what you will face and have some options ready if things aren’t working out. On the flip side, finding weaknesses in their play is not easy, and they tend to have replacements at the ready when you do. Seeing David Moran go off after 50 minutes might have felt like a bonus, until Anthony Maher would come flying in, mad keen to show something that might get him his start the next day.

The 2022 Kerry camp seems settled and very unlikely to have taken their eye off the ball in their preparation for this weekend. And so, Limerick head for Fitzgerald Stadium for the ultimate test, seen by most as an impossible task. But, after league promotion and back-to-back championship wins, I think they will go there with the most confidence they have felt within their own group in a long time.

It’s worth noting that of all the counties outside of Cork, it is they who have come closest to beating Kerry in a Munster final in recent memory. That Limerick team took no backwards step, and the same mindset will be required if Kerry are to be shaken.