Munster final sold-out after tickets snapped up in 11 minutes

Tickets went on sale this morning and they were snapped up in 11 minutes.
Clare Captain Tony Kelly and Limerick Captain Declan Hannon with the Mick Mackey Cup on the River Shannon separating Clare and Limerick ahead of the launch of the Mick Mackey Cup.

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 10:48
John Fogarty

The Munster Council have confirmed Sunday week’s senior final between Clare and Limerick in Thurles will be a sell-out.

In a statement releasing this morning, it was confirmed 11,000 Killinan and Town End tickets at FBD Semple Stadium sold out rapidly.

The press release read: “The allocation of 11,000 Terrace Tickets which went on sale at 10am this morning for the Munster Hurling Final via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets in addition to Ticketmaster sold out in 11 minutes.

“All remaining tickets are with the participating county boards (Clare and Limerick) and Season Ticket holders. It is not expected that any tickets will be returned from the County Boards and in that event, the Munster Hurling Final will be a sell-out event on Sunday week June 5 at FBD Semple Stadium.”

