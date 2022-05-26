New era for Munster hurling as Mick Mackey Cup launched

The new trophy bearing that name was launched last night in Limerick by Munster Council chairman Ger Ryan.
Noel McGrath of Tipperary in action against Shane Kingston of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Tipperary and Cork at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 06:30
Michael Moynihan

The Munster senior hurling championship cup will now be known as the Mick Mackey Cup - the new trophy bearing that name was launched last night in Limerick by Munster Council chairman Ger Ryan.

Ryan described the Ahane and Limerick star as “an icon of hurling in Munster and beyond,” saying: “We’re delighted that the new cup has been named after Mick Mackey, who was an icon of hurling in Munster and beyond, one of the greatest hurlers in the history of the game.

“It’s also fitting to launch the cup here in his native Castleconnell, home of his club, Ahane, with members of his family.

“The Munster championship is a legendary competition and Mick Mackey is one of the main figures associated with it down the decades.

“It’s all the more gratifying to be doing so in his beloved Limerick - we’re very grateful to Limerick for commissioning the trophy, and on a personal basis I’m very thankful to my predecessor, Liam Linehan, for his hard work on this issue over the last couple of years.” Ryan acknowledged the anomaly which meant the Munster senior hurling trophy was nameless: “It’s something that people didn’t know or didn’t pick up on, and we’re glad now that the cup carries the name of one of the great hurlers in the history of the competition.”

