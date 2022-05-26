New era for Munster hurling as Mick Mackey Cup launched

The Munster senior hurling championship cup will now be known as the Mick Mackey Cup - the new trophy bearing that name was launched last night in Limerick by Munster Council chairman Ger Ryan.

Ryan described the Ahane and Limerick star as “an icon of hurling in Munster and beyond,” saying: “We’re delighted that the new cup has been named after Mick Mackey, who was an icon of hurling in Munster and beyond, one of the greatest hurlers in the history of the game.