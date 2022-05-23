Kerry's Dara Moynihan will miss Munster final clash with Limerick

Kerry will again be without ace wing-forward Dara Moynihan for Saturday’s Munster SFC Final against Limerick at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney (3pm) as he continues his recovery from the quad muscle injury that saw him miss the previous championship encounter against Cork.

The Spa attacker, one of the Kingdom’s most consistent performers in a National League campaign that culminated in the comprehensive victory over Mayo in the decider, picked up the problem in training during the build-up to the provincial semi-final in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Manager Jack O’Connor is confident, however, that whatever the outcome of the weekend clash with the Shannonsiders, Moynihan will be available for Kerry’s next match in the competition, while Stefan Okunbor, Dan O’Donoghue and Mike Breen also remain sidelined.

“Obviously, there were a few of the lads playing County League at the weekend, so I’m not sure whether any of them picked up any knocks or not. We’ll see on Tuesday. As of last week, Dara Moynihan is still rehabbing his injury, which is a quad injury,” said the Kerry boss.

“With Dara, it’s not the same injury as he had in the Sigerson Cup, it’s a different one. It’s just one of those things, he’s an all-action player, he doesn’t hold back, maybe he puts the body under a bit of stress. I wouldn’t think he would make the panel for the Munster final, but he should be in contention for the next game after that.”

Okunbor, who missed the league with a dislocated shoulder which occurred on club duty with Na Gaeil, was included in the match-day 26 against Cork last time out, but sustained a calf issue in the warm-up, while O’Donoghue has returned to training, but Saturday will probably come too soon for him.

“Stefan injured himself in the warm-up against Cork, which I would say is probably a product of the fact that he had been sitting exams for the week. He injured his calf, so he hasn’t trained since,” added O’Connor.

“Dan is back training, he played a bit of football the other night, so that’s a positive, and it’s good for him. But obviously he will need a bit more football, and possibly a club game or two if we can manage it. Mike (Breen) is fine, he comes in with us, and he does bits and pieces, but Mike is very long-term obviously. It was a serious hamstring injury that Mike got, and I hope to see him playing with his club later on in the year.”