One change to Kilkenny side for crucial Wexford clash

After a convincing win away to Dublin last weekend, Brian Cody has made one change to his Kilkenny team for their crucial final round game against Wexford in Nowlan Park
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has made one change to his side. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 20:25
John Fogarty

After a convincing win away to Dublin last weekend, Brian Cody has made one change to his Kilkenny team for their crucial final round game against Wexford in UPMC Nowlan Park tomorrow evening.

John Donnelly comes in for Walter Walsh in the half-forward line. The Thomastown man replaced Walsh at half-time in Parnell Park.

The Cats need a point to qualify for the All-Ireland series and a victory to be certain of reaching their fifth straight provincial final.

KILKENNY (SHC v Wexford): E. Murphy; M. Butler, C. Delaney, T. Walsh; M. Carey, R. Reid (c), P. Deegan; A. Murphy, A. Mullen; J. Donnelly, T.J. Reid, P. Walsh; C. Kenny, M. Keoghan, E. Cody. 

Subs: D. Brennan, D. Corcoran, D. Blanchfield, C. Browne, C. Fogarty, C. Buckley, J. Maher, W. Walsh, B. Ryan, R. Leahy, T. Phelan.

