Justin McCarthy: Cork still need to up their game a couple of notches

One swallow will not make Cork’s summer, according to Justin McCarthy, who says the county’s hurlers still need to lift their game another couple of notches if they are to contend with the game’s heavyweights.

Cork’s season-saving victory in Walsh Park was the county’s first in all competitions since the League semi-final win over Kilkenny at the end of March. But McCarthy insisted that one win, important and all as it was, does not iron out each and every problem that was evident during the run of three defeats to Clare, Limerick, and Waterford.

“If you look at the two games on Sunday, the one in Ennis and the one in Walsh Park, there was a big gap between both standards. One was like a lightweight bout and the other was a heavyweight bout. Cork will have to come up another notch or two,” said 1966 All-Ireland winner McCarthy.

“Sunday’s win is a step in the right direction, which is important. But one swallow does not make a summer and Cork have to add onto that on Sunday with a sterling display to have a chance of saying, ‘yes, we are back’. There will be some big fences to be jumped then after that.”

McCarthy was encouraged by the directness to Cork’s play at Walsh Park and has called for more of the same against Tipperary this weekend.

“It wasn't so much that Cork were getting beaten by better teams, but it was the way we were playing basically, tipping around, messing around, and getting caught out at times. That was the frustration of hurling people I had met, not so much that they were beaten, but the way they were playing.

“Sunday was a bit more direct. They moved the ball up the field that bit faster. But you also have to take into account it was a poor display by Waterford, and Cork took advantage of that.”

Another positive was the impact of regular half-back Tim O’Mahony when introduced into the forward unit as a second-half replacement for Patrick Horgan. McCarthy is adamant Cork would benefit from making O’Mahony a starting member of the front six.

“O'Mahony going into the forwards added punch, he was able to hold the ball up there and give passes through to other fellas.

“You need a durable player up there with experience, and I would have O'Mahony in there from the start. I am surprised they hadn't put him up there before Sunday.”