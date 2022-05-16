GPA and GAA resolve expenses dispute

The impasse between the GAA and GPA has finally been resolved. Both organisations released a joint statement this evening revealing they had reached an agreement on a Players’ Charter for the 2022 season.

“Subject to approval by the GAA’s Ard Chomhairle and the GPA’s National Executive Committee who meet separately this week, the GAA and the players’ representative body can confirm that agreement has been reached on a Players’ Charter which will cover the 2022 season,” the statement read.