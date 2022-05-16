GPA and GAA resolve expenses dispute

Both organisations released a statement this evening revealing they had reached an agreement on a Players’ Charter for the 2022 season
GPA and GAA resolve expenses dispute

Gaelic Players Association chief executive Tom Parsons. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 19:46
TJ Galvin

The impasse between the GAA and GPA has finally been resolved. Both organisations released a joint statement this evening revealing they had reached an agreement on a Players’ Charter for the 2022 season.

“Subject to approval by the GAA’s Ard Chomhairle and the GPA’s National Executive Committee who meet separately this week, the GAA and the players’ representative body can confirm that agreement has been reached on a Players’ Charter which will cover the 2022 season,” the statement read.

Discussions will now begin on agreeing a charter for 2023. The issue had arisen after the GAA tried to continue cost-saving measures on player expenses and allowances introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dispute over player expenses had seen some players and managers avoid media duties in protest earlier in the season.

“It has also been agreed after recent discussions that a new charter will be negotiated for 2023. All previously outstanding issues relating to travel expenses have been resolved. The GAA and GPA are committed to working together in a positive way in an effort to avoid similar issues arising in the future.”

More in this section

Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig edge rip-roaring Cork Colleges hurling final Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig edge rip-roaring Cork Colleges hurling final
Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork are back with a simpler template. And are managers listening to podcasts? Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork are back with a simpler template. And are managers listening to podcasts?
Kieran Kingston 15/5/2022 Did Cork win signal another tactical shift?
<p>Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin leaves the pitch with Dr Aidan Kelleher, team doctor, during the Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn </p>

Micheál Aodh Martin a major doubt for Cork's first round qualifier

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices