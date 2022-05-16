GPA and GAA resolve expenses dispute

The impasse between the GAA and GPA has finally been resolved. Both organisations released a joint statement this evening revealing they had reached an agreement on a Players’ Charter for the 2022 season.
“Subject to approval by the GAA’s Ard Chomhairle and the GPA’s National Executive Committee who meet separately this week, the GAA and the players’ representative body can confirm that agreement has been reached on a Players’ Charter which will cover the 2022 season,” the statement read.
Discussions will now begin on agreeing a charter for 2023. The issue had arisen after the GAA tried to continue cost-saving measures on player expenses and allowances introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The dispute over player expenses had seen some players and managers avoid media duties in protest earlier in the season.
“It has also been agreed after recent discussions that a new charter will be negotiated for 2023. All previously outstanding issues relating to travel expenses have been resolved. The GAA and GPA are committed to working together in a positive way in an effort to avoid similar issues arising in the future.”