Tailteann Cup: Offaly heading back to Wexford as Tipperary head to Carlow

JOHN Maughan's Offaly will get the opportunity to avenge their Leinster SFC defeat in Wexford in the preliminary round of the new Tailteann Cup for lower-tier counties.

The Leinster counties were drawn out of the hat Monday morning by GAA president Larry McCarthy who expressed the hope that the new competition will take off "like a meteorite." Ben Brosnan starred as the Yelloebellies surprised Offaly by three points last month in the provincial champinship.