Cork SFL: Eire Óg haul back neighbours Ballincolig & St. Michaels record big win at home to 'Haven

Ballincollig remain top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions Cork SFL after they etched out a draw with their neighbours from Éire Óg on Saturday evening. Dara Dorgan, who kicked 0-4, and Noel Galvin were on form for a depleted Ballincollig side while Daniel Goulding kicked 0-7 for Éire Óg with Jerome Kelleher also starring as they overcame a five-point deficit to earn a 0-8 a piece draw.

St Finbarr’s celebrated the career of the great Christy Ryan in Togher on Saturday as they defeated Newcestown by 2-12 to 1-8 to put themselves into second place. Colm Scully and Ian O’Callaghan scored the goals for the Barrs while Michael McSweeney was on target for Newcestown.