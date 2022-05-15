Cork SFL: Eire Óg haul back neighbours Ballincolig & St. Michaels record big win at home to 'Haven

Ballincollig remain top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions Cork SFL after they etched out a draw with their neighbours from Éire Óg on Saturday evening. Dara Dorgan, who kicked 0-4, and Noel Galvin were on form for a depleted Ballincollig side while Daniel Goulding kicked 0-7 for Éire Óg with Jerome Kelleher also starring as they overcame a five-point deficit to earn a 0-8 a piece draw.
St Finbarr’s celebrated the career of the great Christy Ryan in Togher on Saturday as they defeated Newcestown by 2-12 to 1-8 to put themselves into second place. Colm Scully and Ian O’Callaghan scored the goals for the Barrs while Michael McSweeney was on target for Newcestown.
Kiskeam lie just below the Barrs on scoring difference after they played out a 0-13 to 1-10 draw with Fermoy. Seán O’Sullivan kicked 0-4 for the Duhallow man as Daniel Fitzgerald and Dave Scannell kicked 0-2 each while Ben Twomey kicked 1-4 for Fermoy.
St Michael’s recorded a famous 5-13 to 2-10 victory over Castlehaven on Friday evening. Dan Linehan, Andrew Murphy, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Adam Hennessy, and Robbie Cotter all found the net for the city side while Michael Hurley and Cathal Maguire scored the goals for the Haven.
In the other game in the group goals from Donagh Seartan and Diarmuid Mac Tomais gave Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh a 2-13 to 1-5 win over Mallow.
In Division 1B Valley Rovers are in second spot behind Nemo Rangers after they defeated Clyda Rovers by 1-11 to 0-8 on Sunday afternoon. A goal from Eoin Delaney gave the Valleys a 1-5 to 0-3 half time lead that they never surrendered.
Cill na Martra are below Valleys on score difference after they finished all square, 2-11 to 1-14, with Carrigaline on Saturday evening. Goals in the opening ten minutes from Damien Ó hUrdail and Gearóid Ó Goillidhe gave the Gaeltacht side the perfect start, but Carrigaline reeled them in over the rest of the game with Kevin O’Reilly striking for their goal halfway through the first half.
Douglas bounced back from a tough result against Nemo Rangers to record a 2-9 to 1 -10 victory on the road over Clonakilty on Saturday. Goals from Kevin Shanahan and Luke McGrath gave Douglas a nine-point lead at one stage that Clon, who remain without a win this year, were unable to overcome.