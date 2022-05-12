Banner's Galvin set to miss Limerick clash as ban is upheld

Clare forward was dismissed after second-half incident in victory over Cork in Thurles
Banner's Galvin set to miss Limerick clash as ban is upheld

Flash point: Clare's Ian Galvin is red carded by referee Paud O Dwyer during the victory over Cork in Thurles.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 22:31
John Fogarty

Clare forward Ian Galvin is set to miss Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 4 game against Limerick in Cusack Park after the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) upheld his one-match ban.

The Clonlara man was dismissed by Paud O’Dwyer for a second-half incident involving Cork defender Sean O’Donoghue in the counties’ Round 2 clash in Thurles.

Galvin’s initial hearing was heard on Monday but was postponed after a number of CHC members claimed they had been contacted by an individual purportedly canvassing.

A new CHC committee judged Galvin’s case with the canvassing matter directed to the GAA’s management committee.

More in this section

Dalo Live: Limerick won’t be derailed by ‘distractions’ Dalo Live: Limerick won’t be derailed by ‘distractions’
Westmeath v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 Frampton insists winless Cork are in 'ideal' shape for Deise duel
Michael Fennelly and Eoghan Cahill 12/5/2022 It's final or failure for Faithful boss Fennelly 
Banner's Galvin set to miss Limerick clash as ban is upheld

Classy Dillon and Lane lead Kerry into Munster final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices