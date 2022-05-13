'Nothing changes bar the route' - End goals remains the same for O'Hora and Mayo 

There isn't a whole lot more we can tell you about Padraig O'Hora's near obsessive streak that you probably don't already know; how he survived the torture of RTÉ's Ultimate Hell Week, his MMA background, the man-marking jobs he's constantly thrown with Mayo, the grisly determination to make his Championship debut as a 27-year-old in 2020.

He was pushed well outside his comfort zone again by Kerry's David Clifford in last month's National League final and by Galway more recently in the Connacht championship.

What you mightn't know about the tight marking defender is that he's also a father of two, his first child, Caiden, arriving when he was just out of his teens. Truth be told, that was probably the greatest challenge of all, dwarfing anything that the mercurial Clifford could throw at him on league final day.

"Yeah, it was hectic I suppose, wasn't it?" smiled O'Hora of becoming a father. "It was a bit of a whirlwind at the time. You think you have grown up to some degree, 21, 22 and then you realise fairly quickly that you are not.

"I don't think that I started to mature until I was 26 or 27 and I have probably still a long way to go yet but look, it was what it was. And I really enjoyed it and I am grateful to have children. A lot of people unfortunately can't so I am very fortunate in that sense, they are beautiful kids, they are happy, they are healthy. They inspire me and drive me on."

There aren't too many fathers playing inter-county football though O'Hora finds a way to make it work. His youngest, Mila-Rae, is part of the nursery group in the local club and for all the difficulties and the sacrifices - 'they do pay a fair price for it in fairness, certain things can't be done or I can't appear at certain things because of training' - they have also had some great experiences together on big match days. When Daddy has thrived.

O'Hora doesn't say it but he probably required the comfort of his family, or certainly the opportunity to disengage from the outside world, after the league final. It was one of the tough afternoons, trying to mark Clifford. Pundit Colm O'Rourke said afterwards that he felt sorry for the Mayo defender who was 'like a man trying to pick up mercury with a fork'. In the online world, they criticised O'Hora for getting too up close and personal with Clifford.

"It doesn't bother me too much," he said of that reaction. "I suppose if I'd behaved in a manner that I was upset by or disappointed in myself, it would have had an impact on me but other people's opinions and perspectives, people that weren't there or weren't on the field, they don't influence me too much. I take my criticism and points from the team, the panel and my friends and family. And outside of that, honestly, other people's opinions don't really seep into my thinking."

O'Hora has a similarly simple enough take on Mayo's current difficulties. Losing to Galway, in his eyes, simply changes the path they have to take to their overall goal of winning the All-Ireland.

"Nothing changes bar the route," he said. "It's just a different way to go to the same targets that we set at the start of the year. Nothing has changed in the group, we're just training hard and it's given an opportunity in the last number of weeks to just get boys back on the pitch. We're in a far better position now than we were a few weeks ago, so it's all good."

Rob Hennelly, Jordan Flynn, Patrick Durcan and Oisin Mullin have all been troubled by injuries to some degree. O'Hora won't give specifics on any of them but offers a generally positive sick-bay report. "The whole panel is in a fair better position than we were about four weeks ago so it's great to just see everyone kind of creeping back in there."

Cillian O'Connor should benefit from the break too following his return from long-term Achilles trouble. "It's fairly evident how good a footballer he is to come straight back into that kind of level of football," said O'Hora. "He'll just keep improving like everyone else and come into the next game a hell of a lot stronger. I'm really looking forward to seeing that."

