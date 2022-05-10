Clare forced into midfield alteration for Munster minor decider

Clare have been forced to make one change to their team for tomorrow’s Munster MHC final because of a concussion injury to first-choice midfielder Diarmuid Stritch.

Stritch was withdrawn late in the second half of Clare’s semi-final win over Cork last week because of concussion and so will sit out the final.

Replacing him in the starting team is Matthew O’Halloran, who came on for Stritch at Páirc Uí Rinn last Tuesday week.

Clare’s pre-match analysis of Tipperary would have arrived at the very obvious conclusion that full-forward Tom Delaney - who hit an astonishing 1-12 from play in Tipp's semi-final win over Waterford - needs David Clifford-levels of surveillance.

Delaney also found the net with an absolute peach of a strike when Tipperary and Clare crossed paths in the group phase last month, a game Tipperary won by six after twice finding the net in quick succession early in the second period.

Clare will absolutely have to cut down on the number of scoring chances Delaney and the rest of the Tipperary forward unit create at TUS Gaelic Grounds for there is no doubt that James Woodlock’s charges won’t be half as wasteful as Cork were in last week’s semi-final when the young Rebels struck a staggering 21 wides.

Clare’s defence, it should be noted, does contain plenty of big-match experience, with the half-back pair of Sean McMahon and Riain MacNamara introduced as second-half subs during Ardscoil Rís' historic Croke Cup (U19-and-a-half) final win at GAA HQ two months ago.

Tipperary, who sit atop the provincial roll of honour, are hunting a 41st Munster title, whereas Clare are chasing a fifth overall and first in 11 years.

Clare: M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); E Gunning (Broadford), F Treacy (Éire Óg), J Cahill (Clooney/Quin); S McMahon (Smith O’Brien’s), J Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), R MacNamara (Cratloe); P Ó Sé (Ruan), M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); M Collins (Clonlara), J O’Neill (Clooney/Quin), J Organ (Corofin); S Scanlon (Clooney/Quin), O Whelan (Clarecastle), C Neylon (Kilmaley).

Tipperary: E Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); C O’Donnell (Ballylooby Castlegrace), A O’Halloran (Carrick Swans), J Quinlan (Fethard); S O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), T Sheehan (St Mary’s), J O’Callaghan (Portroe); C Foley (Borrisokane), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); C Martin (Cappawhite), J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), P Phelan (Upperchurch-Drombane); D Corbett (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), T Delaney (Cahir), P McCormack (Borris-Ileigh).