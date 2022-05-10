Who needs what to stay alive in the hurling championship?

Three rounds done, two to go, here are the permutations across the Munster and Leinster senior hurling championships
Who needs what to stay alive in the hurling championship?

8 May 2022; A Limerick supporter celebrates a score during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Limerick and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 07:15
John Fogarty

Three rounds done, two to go, here are the permutations across the Munster and Leinster senior hurling championships.

MUNSTER SHC.

Limerick 

Played 3 Points 6 Score difference +21.

Their place in the last eight is confirmed and a point in Ennis on Sunday would be enough for the All-Ireland champions to reach a fourth straight Munster final. Lose to Clare in Cusack Park as they did in 2018 and they could still qualify for the June 5 final depending on how the Banner and Waterford fare in their remaining games.

Clare 

Played 2 Points 4 Score difference +10.

Beat Limerick on their home patch this weekend and they make the top three and would finish ahead of Limerick on a head-to-head differential if they – and those two only – finish on six points. A draw would be enough for their championship interests to continue into June at least.

Waterford 

Played 2 Points 2 Score difference +1.

See off Cork this Sunday and not only do they qualify for the last eight and possibly set up a de facto Munster semi-final against Clare but they cut off the bottom two, whose final round game would then be a face-off to avoid a possible MacCarthy Cup promotion/relegation play-off if Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Cork 

Played 2 Points 0 Score difference –13.

Victory against Waterford is necessary for Cork to keep themselves alive going into the final round. They would then go ahead of their easterly neighbours on a head-to-head basis. An unlikely Munster final spot could open up for them if they were to then convincingly take the two points against Tipperary and Clare lose their remaining fixtures.

Tipperary 

Played 3 Points 0 Score difference –19.

Amazingly, they’re not yet out of the championship but will be if Waterford beat Cork. If the reverse happens in Walsh Park, to finish in third Tipperary would need to beat Cork by a significant margin in Thurles on Sunday week to improve their score difference and hope Clare defeat Waterford.

LEINSTER.

Dublin 

Played 3 Points 6 Score difference +11.

Consign Kilkenny to a second successive defeat in Donnycarney on Saturday and they will put themselves out of the reach of the Cats and Wexford and qualify for a second Leinster final in a row, the first time the county have reached back-to-back provincial deciders since 2014.

Galway 

Played 3 Points 5 Score difference +26.

A win over lowly Laois this weekend and Galway will be on the precipice of the All-Ireland series. With the benefit of another result or two, they could have one foot in the Leinster final by Saturday night.

Kilkenny 

Played 3 Points 4 Score difference +38.

The last gasp defeat to Galway complicates matters and they must pick up at least three points from the clashes with Dublin and Wexford to assure themselves of at least a preliminary quarter-final game against one of the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists.

Wexford 

Played 3 Points 3 Score difference +26.

After losing to Dublin, Wexford got back to winning ways against Laois but any hopes that Kilkenny might not be interested in the final round game evaporated with their last-gasp defeat to Galway. Simply must beat Westmeath and the Cats to make the final eight.

Westmeath 

Played 3 Points 0 Score difference –49.

Just three points separate them and Laois in score difference, which could prove vital if they draw with Laois in the final round as it would be the determining factor in separating them and thus surviving the drop.

Laois 

Played 3 Points 0 Score difference –52.

Have shown in the league against the likes of Antrim that they can save their best ‘til last and will need to do so in Portlaoise on Saturday week to avoid being relegated unless Kerry win the McDonagh Cup.

More in this section

James Woodlock 3/5/2022 Tipperary name unchanged team for Munster MHC final
Dalo's Hurling Show: Tipp turn up but supporters stay at home listening to Dalo Dalo's Hurling Show: Tipp turn up but supporters stay at home listening to Dalo
Ruairi Canavan gets to the ball ahead of Joey Nagle 8/5/2022 U20 All-Ireland Football Final fixed for Carrick-on-Shannon
<p>Cork’s Kevin Flahive has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Pic: James Crombie, Inpho</p>

Cork's Kevin Flahive ruled out for the rest of the season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices