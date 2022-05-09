U20 All-Ireland Football Final fixed for Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick-on-Shannon will host the U20 All-Ireland Football Championship Final between Kildare and Tyrone this Saturday
Tyrone’s Ruairi Canavan gets to the ball ahead of Joey Nagle of Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final ©INPHO/Ashley Cahill

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 15:26
TJ Galvin

Carrick-on-Shannon will host the U20 All-Ireland Football Championship Final between Kildare and Tyrone this Saturday, May 14. Throw in for the game is at 5pm. Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada will stage the final.

Despite three of the last four U20 football finals being held in Croke Park, the GAA have announced the Leitrim county grounds as the venue for the decider.

The Kildare camp had asked for the final to be held in Croke Park. Following their victory over Sligo in the All-Ireland sem-final on Saturday, Kildare U20 boss Brian Flanagan expressed his desire for the final to be played at headquarters.

“It’s a National Final, it’s an important game. U20 is the next step to senior so really that game should be in Croke Park,” Flanagan told local media after the game.

Tyrone booked their place in the final after a victory over Kerry in the second semi-final held on Sunday. Former Tyrone star Peter Canavan’s son Ruairí was the standout performer on the day kicking eight points.

It will be Tyrone’s first final appearance at this grade in seven years when they beat Tipperary by a single point in the 2015 final. Kildare’s last final appearance was in 2018 when they won the competition beating Mayo in the final.

The final will be broadcast live on TG4.

