U20 All-Ireland Football Final fixed for Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick-on-Shannon will host the U20 All-Ireland Football Championship Final between Kildare and Tyrone this Saturday, May 14. Throw in for the game is at 5pm. Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada will stage the final.

Despite three of the last four U20 football finals being held in Croke Park, the GAA have announced the Leitrim county grounds as the venue for the decider.