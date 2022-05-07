Kildare's defence takes plaudits in putting Sligo to the sword

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 FC semi-final

Kildare 0-12

Sligo 0-7

An excellent shooting display may have seen them through a thrilling Leinster final against Dublin, but it was Kildare’s defensive solidity that secured their passage through to next weekend’s Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 football final against either Kerry or Tyrone, as they suffocated Sligo in a tense encounter at Kingspan Breffni this afternoon.

Sligo were competing in their first All-Ireland semi-final at this grade and it felt like the pressure of breaking new ground weighed heavily on their shoulders in the early stages, as Kildare moved 0-4 to 0-0 in front in an error-ridden contest.

The Lilywhites missed more than their fair share of chances in the first half but they completely monopolised possession, and could afford nine first half wides and five shots dropped short in that 30 minute period.

Sligo competed manfully where they could, but they were a clear second best in the battle for kickout ball, and they simply couldn’t find a way to gain possession within good scoring range – it was notable that of the seven points they kicked in this tie, just two were scored from within 35 metres of the goal.

Two points in quick succession from Oisín Flynn and Lee Duignan halved the gap and suggested that they might have weathered the early storm, but Kildare found their range in the three minutes before half time.

Niall O’Regan kicked one point and star attacker Aaron Browne added two more as the Leinster champions took a fully-deserved 0-8 to 0-3 interval lead.

Gavin Duffy did strike the first point of the second half in the 36th minute, but Kildare replied immediately with a point from Niall O’Regan, the Celbridge player covering 50 metres unchallenged before he popped the ball over the bar.

Between the 40th and the 51st minute, Sligo enjoyed their best spell in the game, setting up a really tense finish. Midfielder Joseph Keaney led by example, firing over his second point to crown an all-action performance, and successive scores from Canice Mulligan and Eoghan Smith really raised the temperature in the stadium when they added points to cut the gap to just two.

For the last ten minutes of play however, Kildare’s defence held firm, repelling Sligo’s running attacks and their attempts to work something through high balls into the square with equal aplomb.

Tommy Gill, Aaron Browne and full back Dean O’Donoghue added the late points that killed off Sligo’s stubborn resistance, though it was very much their defensive work that will be remembered as they reason for Kildare’s return to the All-Ireland final for the first time in four years.

Scorers for Kildare: A Browne 0-5, N O’Regan 0-2, T Gill 0-2 (0-1f), D Lynam 0-1, A Fanning 0-1, D O’Donoghue 0-1.

Scorers for Sligo: J Keaney 0-2, O Flynn 0-1, L Duignan 0-1f, G Duffy 0-1, C Mulligan 0-1, E Smith 0-1.

KILDARE: C Barker; M Maguire, D O’Donoghue, H O’Neill; T Gill, J McGrath, N O’Regan; B Gibbons, L Killian; R Burke, D Lynam, S Farrell; E Bagnall, A Fanning, A Browne.

Subs: D Swords for Lynam (41), J Dalton for Bagnall (46), J McKevitt for Fanning (56), T Von Engelbrechten for O’Regan (60+1), T Martin for Farrell (60+3).

SLIGO: C Kilcoyne; C Johnston, S Molloy, M McGowan; C Mulligan, J Lavin, D Walsh; J Keaney, F O’Donnell; J Donlon, L Duignan, O Flynn; G Duffy, Eoghan Smith, Jack Davitt.

Subs: L Casserly for Flynn (half-time), L Marren for Duffy (36), M Henry for Walsh (46), O Gorman for Smith (55), C O’Reilly for O’Donnell (55).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)