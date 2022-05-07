Laois and Offaly to contest Leinster MHC final

Laois and Offaly shredded the formbook on an afternoon of shocks in the semi-finals of the Leinster minor hurling championship.
Laois secured a 1-15 to 0-15 victory over Kilkenny in Portlaoise while Offaly defeated Dublin 3-18 to 1-15 in Tullamore.
A Jer Quinlan goal gave Laois an early foothold as they held a 1-6 to 0-6 lead at the interval with the impressive Ben Deegan also keeping the scoreboard operator busy.
Kilkenny closed the gap to a point (1-13 to 0-15) but Deegan nailed two more scores to push it out to three.
Laois goalkeeper Brochan O’Reilly saved a 20-yard free in injury-time to secure a sensational win for the Midlanders.
Victory sets up a novel decider with the Faithful county next Saturday.
Offaly were on the backfoot in after eight minutes with the concession of a Ruan O’Connor goal but goals from Adam Screeney and Dan Ravenhill (penalty) fired the into a 2-11 to 1-9 lead at the break
Screeney had another goal quickly after the restart and Offaly controlled matters to seal a nine point - and a place in the decider.