Kyle Hayes returns for Limerick while Tipp make three changes

Seamus Flanagan, who missed Limerick’s opening two championship games because of injury, is named on the bench
Kyle Hayes returns for Limerick while Tipp make three changes

Kyle Hayes makes a return from injury for Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 21:19
Eoghan Cormican

Cathal O’Neill will make his first championship start for Limerick in Sunday’s Munster SHC round-robin tie at home to Tipperary.

O’Neill, who is still U20, hit three points from play when introduced in the 10th minute for the injured Cian Lynch during the win over Waterford a fortnight ago.

O’Neill’s selection at centre-forward, in place of Lynch, is one of two changes from the side that began the Déise victory.

The second and final change is the return of Kyle Hayes, he comes back in at full-forward for Conor Boylan.

Seamus Flanagan, who missed Limerick’s opening two championship games because of injury, is named on the bench.

There are five changes on the Tipperary side which fell to Clare last time out. Three of those are injury-enforced as Conor Stakelum, Ger Browne, and Paul Flynn come in for the injured trio of James Quigley, Jason Forde, and John McGrath.

The other two changes are straight swaps in goals and at midfield. Barry Hogan replaces his namesake Brian between the sticks, while Paddy Cadell gets the nod at the expense of Dan McCormack in midfield.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C O’Neill, T Morrissey; A Gillane, K Hayes, G Mulcahy.

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, B Heffernan, C Morgan; D Quirke, R Maher, S Kennedy; P Cadell, M Breen; C Stakelum, N McGrath, G Browne; J Morris, M Keohe, P Flynn.

More in this section

Tipperary v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B What really goes on in a huddle of hurling selectors?
'Our most consistent player': Tipperary's Aisling McCarthy extends West Coast Eagles contract to 2023 Tipperary understrength for clash with Kerry
Mark Keane arrives 5/3/2022 Mark Keane open to AFL return, reveals why he chose Cork hurling over football
Ian Maguire 20/2/2022

Ian Maguire starts for Cork while Seán O'Shea returns to captain Kerry

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices