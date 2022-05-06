Kyle Hayes returns for Limerick while Tipp make three changes

Cathal O’Neill will make his first championship start for Limerick in Sunday’s Munster SHC round-robin tie at home to Tipperary.

O’Neill, who is still U20, hit three points from play when introduced in the 10th minute for the injured Cian Lynch during the win over Waterford a fortnight ago.

O’Neill’s selection at centre-forward, in place of Lynch, is one of two changes from the side that began the Déise victory.

The second and final change is the return of Kyle Hayes, he comes back in at full-forward for Conor Boylan.

Seamus Flanagan, who missed Limerick’s opening two championship games because of injury, is named on the bench.

There are five changes on the Tipperary side which fell to Clare last time out. Three of those are injury-enforced as Conor Stakelum, Ger Browne, and Paul Flynn come in for the injured trio of James Quigley, Jason Forde, and John McGrath.

The other two changes are straight swaps in goals and at midfield. Barry Hogan replaces his namesake Brian between the sticks, while Paddy Cadell gets the nod at the expense of Dan McCormack in midfield.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C O’Neill, T Morrissey; A Gillane, K Hayes, G Mulcahy.

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, B Heffernan, C Morgan; D Quirke, R Maher, S Kennedy; P Cadell, M Breen; C Stakelum, N McGrath, G Browne; J Morris, M Keohe, P Flynn.