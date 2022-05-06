Skibbereen survive Clon comeback to win first Simcox title

Skibbereen Community School 1-14

Clonakilty Community College 2-10

Five points to the good with only six minutes remaining in Rosscarbery, Skibbereen Community School were on the verge of their first-ever Simcox Cup title, in a first ever meeting of two West Cork schools in the final of this 111-year-old competition, when they were hit by two Clonakilty goals that had the game all square in the closing minutes of a top-rate encounter.

It was Real Madrid all over again as Clon went in search of a winner but to their credit, Skibb refused to panic and two late points from the outstanding Niall Daly and sub, Oisín Daly, gave them the title they richly deserved over the hour.

Clon did finish with a Colm O’Brien point but time ran out and it was the Skibbereen lads who had grabbed the bragging rights as West Cork’s top football school of the year by the tightest of margins.

With both sides littered with former Cork minors, present Cork minors and Cork U.20 players, much was expected of this all-west clash and it didn’t disappoint. The atmosphere was electric with hundreds of students making their voices heard as the sides shared eight points in the opening quarter, Cork U.20, Conor Daly, kicking three for Clon and outstanding midfielder, Robbie Minihane, having two for Skibb.

The crucial moment in the first half came in the 16th minute, both sides having missed good goal chances, when Jack O’Neill raced through the centre to bury the ball in the Clon net. Niall Daly and Jamie O’Driscoll were to the fore in the Skibb attack as they built a lead of 1-7 to 0-5 by half time.

Again, it was score for score in the second half, Darragh Gough figuring prominently in the Clon attack but with Skibb leading by 1-11 to 0-9 it seemed all over until Gough struck for Clon’s first goal in the 54th minute and three minutes later, following a vital Jack O’Neill point for Skibb, John O’Donovan repeated the dose and the game was tied amid fierce excitement. The stronger and bigger Skibbereen were not to be outdone however, kicking the winning scores in the dying minutes.

Scorers for Skibbereen CS: Niall Daly (3f) 0-6, Jack O’Neill 1-2, Robbie Minihane (1f, 1 45) 0-3, Fiachra Collins, Jamie O’Driscoll and Oisín Daly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: Darragh Gough 1-3, Conor Daly (1 45) 0-4, John O’Donovan 1-0, Colm O’Brien 0-2, Aaron Ryan 0-1.

Skibbereen CS: S. Kingston (T. MacCárthaigh), S. Carey (Ilen Rovers), J. Bohane (Castlehaven), H. O’Donovan (Clann na nGael), D. Hourihane (O’D. Rossa), T. O’Mahony (Castlehaven), S. O’Connell (do.), R. Minihane (do.), S. Browne (do.), F. Collins (do.), J. O’Neill (do.), J. O’Driscoll (do.), T. Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty), L. Shorten (T. MacCárthaigh), N. Daly (O’D. Rossa). Subs used, J. O’Brien (O’D. Rossa) for T. Ó Donnabháin (40), C. Hegarty (T. McCárthaigh) for J. Boahen (45), O. Daly (T. MacCárthaigh) for L. Shorten (50).

Clonakilty CC: T. O’Neill (Owen Gaels), M. Walsh (Ibane Gaels), D. Twomey (Owen Gaels), S. O’Riordan (Ibane Gaels), A. Cullinane (Clonakilty), James O’Brien (Owen Gaels), Chris Kenneally (Clonakilty), A. Ryan (Owen Gaels), E. Downey (Clonakilty), P. Flynn (Ibane Gaels), C. Daly (Clonakilty), C. O’Brien (Owen Gaels), J. O’Donovan (Clonakilty), D. Gough (do.), O. O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels). Subs used, T. Ó Buachalla (Ibane Gaels) for O. Flynn (half time), F. Murphy (Clonakilty) for A. Cullinane (47).

Referee: Liam O'Shea.