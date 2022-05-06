Tipperary understrength for clash with Kerry

Kerry hope to continue the momentum generated from their successful National League campaign into the Munster Ladies senior football championship.
The Kingdom, who secured Division Two honours in Croke Park, face Tipperary in a provincial semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday (3.30pm). Tipp are without the injured Aishling Moloney and AFL star Aisling McCarthy, who has remained in Australia for the summer. It is hard to see past Kerry with the winners playing Waterford or Cork in the provincial decider. The match is a curtain raiser to the Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry.
Later on Saturday, Parnell Park (7pm) hosts a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final as Dublin face Meath in a Leinster semi-final. Dublin already have a win under their belts after their victory over Westmeath last weekend, while this is Meath’s first senior provincial outing since 2016. Dublin boss Mick Bohan makes six changes to the team that defeated Westmeath.
Abby Shiels resumes her position in goals ahead of Ciara Trant while Ellen Gribben and Martha Byrne come in at the back in place of Niamh Collins and Aoife Kane. Lauren Magee drops to the bench and is replaced by Kate McDaid while Kate Sullivan and Lyndsey Davey return to the starting 15 ahead of Carla Rowe and Hannah Tyrrell.
Meath make one change to the starting team that defeated Donegal in the Lidl National League Division 1 Final, with Orlaith Duff starting ahead of Katie Newe. On Sunday, Cavan and Donegal go head to head in the Ulster SFC semi-final at St Tiernach's Park, Clones, (1.45pm)
C Butler; C O’Brien, K Cronin, E Lynch, A O’Connell, E Costello; C Murphy, C Lynch; A Galvin (capt.), P McCarthy, N Carmody, L Scanlon; N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.
L Fitzpatrick; L Morrissey, M Curley (capt.), E Kelly; C Davey, N Martin, N Towey; A.R. Kennedy, L Spillane; S English, M Creedon, E Cronin; C O’Dwyer, E Morrissey, A O’Shea.
A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey, E Gribben; S Goldrick, M Byrne, O Nolan; J Dunne, K McDaid; N Owens, S Wylde, K Sullivan; C O’Connor, N Hetherton, L Davey.
E Walsh; R Doonan, S Lynch, Z Fay; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick (capt.), E Halton; M Sheridan, N Byrd; N Keenaghan, L McVeety, A Gilsenan; G Sheridan, A Reilly, G Smith.