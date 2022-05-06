Tipperary understrength for clash with Kerry

Kerry hope to continue the momentum generated from their successful National League campaign into the Munster Ladies senior football championship.

The Kingdom, who secured Division Two honours in Croke Park, face Tipperary in a provincial semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday (3.30pm). Tipp are without the injured Aishling Moloney and AFL star Aisling McCarthy, who has remained in Australia for the summer. It is hard to see past Kerry with the winners playing Waterford or Cork in the provincial decider. The match is a curtain raiser to the Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry.