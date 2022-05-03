Rouse in Dingle: Can Páirc Uí Rinn really be the lion's den for Kerry?

As part of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne History Week, Paul Rouse, UCD professor of history, took the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Podcast to the Dingle school.
Rouse in Dingle: Can Páirc Uí Rinn really be the lion's den for Kerry?

Paul Rouse is joined by Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Dara Ó Cinnéide and former Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 20:57

In front of 100 students from the school, Paul is joined to review the football weekend - and look ahead to Cork v Kerry - by school principal and former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice, former Kerry star Dara Ó Cinnéide and former Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.

