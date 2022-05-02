Cork announce 34-strong minor football panel ahead of Kerry test

Colm Gillespie of Aghabullogue will captain the side, while Nemo Rangers' Bryan Hayes will take the role of vice-captain.
Cork minor football manager, Michael O'Brien. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 20:36
Shane Donovan

The Cork minor football panel has been announced this evening. 

34 players from around the county have been selected by manager Michael O'Brien, who is in his second year in charge of the minors. 

O'Brien, a Ballincollig clubman, will be joined on the sideline by four deputies; Daniel Cronin of St. Mary's, Gary Sheehan from Carrigtwohill, Martin O'Brien of Clonakilty and former Cork sharpshooter Donncha O'Connor. 

Colm Gillespie of Aghabullogue will captain the side, while Nemo Rangers' Bryan Hayes will take the role of vice-captain.

Michael O'Brien's side will play Kerry in the Munster Minor Football semi-final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on the 12th of May.

The winners will compete in the Munster final at the start of June while the losers will go into the phase 1 qualifier on May 19th.

Cork Minor Football Panel: Josh Wood (Valley Rovers), Eoin O’Flynn (Douglas), Sean Og Kenneally (Kilara Óg), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Gearoid Daly (Mallow), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile), Kieran McCarthy (Carrigaline), Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty), Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers), Conor Fitzpatrick (Kinsale), Aaron O’Mahony (Kilmurry), Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry), Colm Clifford (Éire Óg), Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven), Hugh Linehan (Millstreet), James Burke (Douglas), Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue) (Captain), Colm Geary (Kilshannig), Neville O’Leary (Douglas), Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig), Gearoid Kearney (Kinsale), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), Edward Myers (Naomh Abán), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) (Vice Captain), Sean Coakley (Douglas), Ben O’Sullivan (Adrigole), Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown), Seán Mac an tSaoi (Valley Rovers), Mark Kelleher (Mallow), Robert Quirke (Ballinora), Artjoms Petrov (Nemo Rangers), Aidan Kelly (Clyda Rovers).

Management: Michael O’Brien (Ballincollig) (Manager), Daniel Cronin (St Marys), Gary Sheehan (Carrigtwohill), Martin O’Brien (Clonakilty), Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond).

