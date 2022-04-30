Fenton finds form to lead Dubs' dismantling of pitiful Wexford

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Dublin 1-24 Wexford 0-4

A rejuvenated Brian Fenton led the destruction of hosts Wexford as Dublin overcame their Allianz League issues to cruise comfortably through to the Leinster SFC semi-finals.

Former Footballer of the Year Fenton lorded it at midfield for Dublin and struck 0-5 while the form of the returning Con O'Callaghan was highly significant too, the Cuala man contributing 1-6 in his first action of the year.

O'Callaghan became the 50th player to feature competitively for Dublin in 2022 following a lengthy injury lay-off and King Con didn't disappoint, helping Dublin to kill off the game long before full-time.

When the sides met at the same stage in the 2021 Leinster championship, Wexford pushed Dublin hard and lost by a creditable eight points but even with a Round 1 win over Offaly under their belt this time, Shane Roche's side couldn't produce anything like a repeat.

They will head now to the Tailteann Cup while Dublin will go into tomorrow's draw for the provincial semi-finals as favourites to go on and complete a 12-in-a-row of Leinster title successes.

Aside from Fenton and O'Callaghan, Dean Rock and Ciaran Kilkenny were at their industrious best while the defence held an entirely overwhelmed Wexford to just 0-4.

Dublin trailed at the first water break in the corresponding fixture last July though even after this season's league difficulties and with a new-look team containing Championship debutants David O'Hanlon and Lee Gannon, they were never troubled this time.

It wasn't exactly a lightning start from the visitors but when Rock opened the scoring in the ninth minute, he put Dublin into a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Eoghan Nolan did slot a point for Wexford in the opening quarter but it turned out to be their only score of the half and after initially gauging the temperature of the contest, Dublin suddenly turned up the heat.

Fenton struck his second score, quickly followed by a Brian Howard fist over. Rock converted a '45, then O'Callaghan hit his first point of the year. Wexford's hopes of a giant Championship upset and their first win over Dublin since 1956 already looked dashed.

Dublin pushed on for a 0-10 to 0-1 half-time lead and weren't flattered by that margin. Six-time All-Ireland winner Fenton was majestic, kicking four first-half points, winning the '45 that Rock converted and getting back in the 30th minute to block a Wexford attempt from Nolan which initiated a counter-attack that Rock scored from.

Fenton's form has been patchy over the last 18 months or so but this was a timely return to his best.

O'Callaghan almost crowned his return with a stunning first-half goal too. The Cuala man, reportedly troubled by knee and ankle issues over recent months, was set free by a Ciaran Kilkenny hand-pass but crashed his shot off the crossbar.

The ball at least flew over for a point. Minutes earlier, Howard also blasted a shot off the bar which ended up deflecting away to safety.

As the half wrapped up it was virtually one-way traffic with Wexford painfully unable to create any openings at the other end. One high ball into the Wexford full-forward line in the 22nd minute ended with Tom Lahiff coming bursting out with the ball for Dublin.

Then there was that Fenton block. That was about all the chances Wexford actually made as Dublin unashamedly pulled 15 men back behind the ball when necessary.

O'Callaghan eventually got his goal early in the second-half when he followed up on Rock's shot off the bar with a routine palm in.

Kilkenny and Cormac Costello pointed before O'Callaghan struck a three-in-a-row of points. Dublin were completely on top now and Wexford had no answers.

Wexford did score three second-half points - from Ben Brosnan, Niall Hughes and Paidi Hughes - which was an improvement in scoring terms at least.

But they were badly outgunned overall and were powerless to prevent Dublin from piling on the misery in the closing stages.

Tom Lahiff and former U-20 star O'Dell were among the scorers as Dublin pushed hard and made a strong statement of not just their provincial but their All-Ireland aspirations.

Dublin scorers: C O'Callaghan (1-6); B Fenton, D Rock (1 '45, 1 mark)(0-5); C Costello, B Howard (0-2); C Kilkenny, J Small, T Lahiff, L O'Dell (0-1).

Wexford scorers: E Nolan, B Brosnan, N Hughes (1 mark), P Hughes (0-1).

Dublin: D O'Hanlon; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; J Small, J Cooper, R McDaid; F Benton, T Lahiff; S Bugler, B Howard, C Kilkenny; C Costello, C O'Callaghan, D Rock.

Subs: J McCarthy for McDaid & N Scully for Bugler (49); S McMahon for Murchan (53); A Byrne for Costello (54); L O'Dell for Small (62).

Wexford: D Brooks; D Furlong, E Porter, L O'Connor; M O'Connor, G Malone, K O'Grady; N Hughes, L Coleman; D Shanley, P Hughes, A Tobin; B Brosnan, E Nolan, M Rossiter.

Subs: T Byrne for Shanley (41); R Brooks for Rossiter (46); M Furlong for Tobin (60); S Ryan for Nolan & J Turbitt for Brosnan (69).

Ref: B Cassidy (Derry).