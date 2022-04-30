Kerry's explosive three-goal start leaves Meath with no answers

Joe McDonagh Cup Rd 3: Kerry 6-25 Meath 0-13

Kerry put in a strong opening half to keep their Joe McDonagh Cup ambitions alive against a Meath side desperately trying to stave off dropping down the Christy Ring Cup in an entertaining contest at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry lost to Meath in last year’s corresponding fixture in Navan by four points and, because of that setback, only made the Joe McDonagh Final on goals scored after a count-back with Down. So they were hell bent on winning this one — and got off to a whirlwind start.

Kerry made an explosive impact with three goals inside the opening five minutes, Shane Conway latching on to a superb Niall Mulcahy pass to find the net inside a minute. Conway repeated the feat in the third minute when he was on the end of a sweeping Padraig Boyle and Paudie O’ Connor move to skip past Meath full back Sean Geraghty and clinically finish to the net.

Within a minute, Kerry had three when Eric Leen raced through the Meath defence before passing to midfielder Colin Walsh who gave keeper Charlie Ennis no chance.

Meath had an early point from a Jack Regan free followed by points from Mickey Burke and Éamon O Donnchadha but points by the impressive Niall Mulcahy and two from Colum Harty had Kerry 3-03 to 0-03 in front with just ten minutes played.

The Kingdom were completely dominant with Sean Weir, Mikey Boyle and Fionan Mackessy mopping up sporadic Meath attacks and by the 25th minute Kerry had moved 3-08 to 0-05 in front. Points from Mackessy, Gavin Dooley, Eoin Ross and a Padraig Boyle free did the damage as Meath were being completely outclassed.

Kerry then hit four wides on the trot while Nicky Potterton and a Jack Regan free saw Meath improve but late points from MacKessy and Podge Boyle had Kerry in a comfortable position at half time as they retired 3-10 to 0-07 in front.

The hosts continued their dominance in the second half as Meath never landed a blow in this contest and Kerry adorned their handiwork with a succession of points and a brace of goals from substitute Maurice O’ Connor in the 47th and 49th minute as Kerry moved 5-16 – 0-10 in front.

Points from substitutes Jordan Conway and Brian Lonergan and a goal from Niall Mulcahy in the 70th minute completed the rout for the Kingdom but they will face a sterner test against Offaly in two weeks time in Tralee.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (2-03; 3f), P Boyle (0-07; 7f), F MacKessy (0-06), M O’ Connor (2-0), C Walsh and N Mulcahy (1-1 each), C Harty (0-02), E Ross, M Leane, G Dooley, B Lonergan and J Conway (0-01 each).

Scorers for Meath: J Regan (0-05; 4f, 1’65), S Morris (0-02), N Potterton, M Burke, P O’ Hanranan, D Healy, E Ó Donnchadha and D Kelly (0-01 each)

KERRY: L Dee; S Weir, F McCarthy, E Leen; E Ross, M Boyle, F Mackessy; P O’Connor, M Leane, C Walsh; P Boyle, G Dooley, N Mulcahy ; C Harty , S Conway.

Subs: M O’ Connor for Dooley (40 mins),J Conway for C Harty (46 mins)T Brick for F McCarthy (50 mins),B Lonergan for P Boyle (53 mins), F O’ Sullivan for E Ross (57 mins)

MEATH: C Ennis; G Murphy, S Geraghty, B McKeon; N Potterton, M Burke, J Kelly; S Morris, P O’Hanranan; J Walsh, M O’Sullivan, D Healy; M Cole, J Regan, E Ó Donnchadha.

Subs: J Coyne for S Geraghty (ht),P Potterton for P O’ Hanranan,D Kelly for G Murphy (40 mins), K Keena for E Ó Donnchadha (45 mins) A O’ Connor for M Cole (57 mins)

Referee: J Murphy ( Limerick)