Buckley back in Cats midfield for clash with unchanged Galway

Veteran named at midfield alongside James Maher with Adrian Mullen moving to wing forward while John Donnelly drops to the bench
Buckley back in Cats midfield for clash with unchanged Galway

Veteran presence: Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny is back in the starting XV for the Cats' trip to Galway this weekend. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 21:55
John Coleman

Cillian Buckley returns to the Kilkenny starting 15 ahead of their Round 3 clash against Galway in the Leinster SHC in Pearse Stadium on Sunday. The veteran is named at midfield alongside James Maher with Adrian Mullen moving to wing forward while John Donnelly drops to the bench.

Brian Cody’s greatest general, Henry Shefflin, has named the same 15 Galway players that started their comfortable victory over Westmeath last weekend. David Burke and Cathal Mannion are named in the forward sextet while Joseph Cooney and Tom Monaghan are named at midfield with Conor Whelan on the bench following his injury in the opening round against Wexford.

Mattie Kenny has made one change to his Dublin senior hurling team ahead of trip to Mullingar to take on Westmeath in Round 3 of the Leinster SHC on Sunday. Shane Barrett comes in at wing back as the Metropolitans look to make it three wins from three with the men from the Lake County looking to earn their first points of the campaign.

Limerick football manager Billy Lee made one change to his team that lost the Allianz League Division 3 final against Louth ahead of their opener in the Munster championship against Clare in Ennis. Brian Donovan comes in in place of Killian Ryan at centre-forward, with James Naughton moving to the wing.

Colm Collins has made a number of changes to his Clare side that last saw action in Down in the last round of the league. Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan and Cillian Rouine form a new full back line as Gavin Cooney moves to the forwards while Ciarán Russell comes in to partner Darren O’Neill in midfield.

KILKENNY (v Galway, Leinster SHC): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, C Browne; J Maher, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, A Mullen, B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

GALWAY (v Kilkenny, LSHC): É Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; J Cooney, T Monaghan; D Burke, C Cooney, C Fahy; E Niland, B Concannon, C Mannion.

DUBLIN (v Westmeath, LSHC): S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, S Barrett; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, A Mellett.

CLARE (v Limerick, Munster SFC): S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; J Malone, C O’Dea, E Collins; D O’Neill, C Russell; E McMahon, E Cleary, P Lillis; G Cooney, D Tubridy, A Griffin.

LIMERICK (v Clare, MSFC): D O’Sullivan (Capt); S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

WATERFORD (v Tipperary, MSFC): P Hunt; M Kiely, D Ó Cathasaigh, B Looby; D Ryan, D Hallihan, J O’Sullivan; M Curry, J Curry; B Lynch, S Curry, C Murray; J Walsh, T O’Connell, D Corcoran.

TIPPERARY (v Waterford, MSFC): M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, R Kiely; C Kennedy, J Kennedy; B Maher, M O’Shea, M Kehoe; T Doyle, C Sweeney, S O’Connor.

WEXFORD (v Dublin, LSFC): D Brooks; L O’Connor, E Porter, M O’Connor (Capt); P Hughes, G Malone, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; A Tobin, D Shanley, K O’Grady; M Rossiter, E Nolan, B Brosnan.

LONGFORD (v Westmeath, Leinster SFC): P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; J Moran, M Quinn (Capt), I O’Sullivan; K Diffley, D Gallagher; O Kenny, E McCormack, Dessie Reynolds; J Matthews, Daniel Reynolds, M Hughes.

ROSCOMMON (v Sligo, Connacht SFC): C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, E McCormack; C Hussey, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeon, D Smith (Capt), C Cox.

MONAGHAN (v Down, Ulster SFC): R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R Mc Anespie, D Ward, C McCarthy; D Hughes, N Kearns; A Woods, K Hughes, M Bannigan; J McCarron, G Mohan, C McManus

