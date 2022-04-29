Buckley back in Cats midfield for clash with unchanged Galway

Cillian Buckley returns to the Kilkenny starting 15 ahead of their Round 3 clash against Galway in the Leinster SHC in Pearse Stadium on Sunday. The veteran is named at midfield alongside James Maher with Adrian Mullen moving to wing forward while John Donnelly drops to the bench.

Brian Cody’s greatest general, Henry Shefflin, has named the same 15 Galway players that started their comfortable victory over Westmeath last weekend. David Burke and Cathal Mannion are named in the forward sextet while Joseph Cooney and Tom Monaghan are named at midfield with Conor Whelan on the bench following his injury in the opening round against Wexford.