Kerry made Páirc Uí Rinn call for players, says O'Sullivan

Kerry chairman Patrick O’Sullivan has acknowledged not everybody in the county was agreeable to the decision to accept Cork’s request to play their Munster SFC semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn – but insists it was made solely for the benefit of the team.

Following Kerry’s statement last week, the Munster Council on Monday confirmed the game will take place at the Ballintemple venue on May 7 (6pm throw-in). Although the home-away agreement (Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Fitzgerald Stadium) has been suspended for this year, the Killarney venue will host any Kerry-Cork Munster SFC game in 2023.

There had been some reluctance in Kerry to Cork’s plea, which was precipitated by their senior football players and managers, but O’Sullivan stressed they had to do likewise in reflecting the sentiment of their senior football squad.

“For the second year in a row, we were put in a position not of our doing," he said. "The biggest question in Kerry was if the game was going to go ahead at all. The Munster Council had it refixed for Killarney and Cork dug in their heels.

“The only thing we know was Cork wanted to play us and we wanted a match. The Kerry senior players and the county board didn’t want to go through the uncertainty hanging over the match so we took steps to try and remove that.

“Not everybody is happy in the GAA world with the decision we took, not everybody in our own county, but it’s about our own quest in this year’s championship. It was all done for the team.”

O’Sullivan can’t rule out Kerry being as accommodating again as they have been to Cork and Tyrone in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final when they gave the Central Competitions Control Committee the go-ahead to put the game back another week.

“We can’t say we will never do it again until we know what the circumstances are," he added. "Only then can you make a judgement call but the facts are our actions have contributed to matches going ahead as was the intention of the governing bodies. The Covid game, that call was made on medical grounds. This latest one, it was an administration mistake, which does nobody any good.”

There was some good news for Kerry earlier this week with the Munster Council highlighting all of their season ticket holders as well as Cork’s will be entitled to admission. The season ticket covers the price of admission to the team’s first championship game. Kerry have 2,173 season ticket holders.

Capacity for Páirc Uí Rinn has yet to be confirmed but there are early indications it will be around 11,000 as had been assured by Cork GAA. Sky Sports are televising the game and will require a part of the terrace for their broadcasting area.

Saturday week will be Páirc Uí Rinn’s first Munster senior championship game since the 2017 semi-final when Cork beat Tipperary 1-10 to 1-9 when 4,570 were in attendance .

The Munster ladies football championship game between Kerry and Tipperary has been included as a curtain-raiser as a means of encouraging a steady flow of supporters.