Brendan Cummins primed for the ultimate test from Cork

Having stuttered through the group stages, Tipperary manager Brendan Cummins is expecting a sizeable kick from reigning champions Cork in this evening’s Munster U20 hurling semi-final.

The visitors to Thurles were largely unimpressive during the recent group phase of the competition, a late burst taking them past Clare first time out before falling comprehensively to Limerick last Wednesday.

It is no real surprise then that Cork manager Donal O’Mahony has made wholesale changes for today’s semi-final, his Cork team showing six changes from the side that suffered the county’s first U20 championship defeat in two years and eight months last week.

The most notable inclusion in the Cork team is senior panelist Dáire O’Leary, the full-back having been released by senior manager Kieran Kingston to line out for the U20s.

O’Leary’s senior involvement means he has not played for the U20s this season, but having not featured for the seniors since coming off injured at half-time in last month’s League semi-final win over Kilkenny, it was decided to release O’Leary for this knock-out fixture.

Also coming into the Cork defence is last year’s All-Ireland minor winning centre-back Ben O’Connor, another who is making his first championship appearance of the year for the U20s. O’Connor missed Cork’s opening game because of international rugby commitments and while available for the Limerick defeat, he was not included in the match-day 24.

Further evidence of Cork’s intent to secure a sixth consecutive Munster final appearance is the inclusion on the bench of the returning Darragh Flynn. Injury has meant the top-scorer from last year’s All-Ireland winning campaign is another yet to see game-time for the U20s.

Tipperary won both of their Group 2 outings, against Kerry and Waterford respectively, but Cummins knows “that the biggest test of all is coming down the tracks” this evening.

“You expect there would [be a kick from Cork]. When you go deep into the championship, like they have been used to over the last number of years, there is a maturity within the group and they do enough to get over the line,” said the two-time All-Ireland winning Tipperary goalkeeper.

“We know they are going to test us to the absolute max. We are just hoping we have enough work done that will stand up to it and give us a good opportunity to get over the line. There is no doubt that having the game at home is a help.”

Although the former Tipp ‘keeper has served in the background of various inter-county management teams in recent years, the Tipperary U20 gig is his first time managing a county team and he admits to being surprised at the deep levels of commitment shown by his players, particularly those who have missed out on matchday selection in recent weeks.

“You’d always wonder what way a fella is going to take it when you tell him he hasn’t made the 24, every guy has been disappointed, but they have been really positive in that they just want the team to win. It has been a very good surprise to be giving out the bad news to lads and then realising that they are invested, and they want to see Tipperary win. That has been a real positive for us.

“We are just trying to make sure we can develop players, as much as trying to win. We are very mindful of the fact that there is a responsibility to feed players through to the senior squad. We don’t necessarily have to win All-Irelands to do that, but we are trying to get the behaviours right within the group and so far so good.”

Cummins’ Tipperary panel is one of the few not affected by the rule preventing players from lining out for their county’s U20 and senior teams simultaneously. The Premier manager’s take is that U20 players who are only making substitute appearances at senior level should also be allowed to play U20.

“Wexford’s Oisín Pepper came on for five minutes against Galway, he is out of the U20 championship now. Cathal O’Neill in Limerick, he beat Clare in the championship in the last two minutes of injury-time. Then he can’t play against Cork and so it is a little bit unfair on Clare, a marquee player plays against them and who knocks them out of the championship, but then can’t play for the rest of the championship. It does need to be reviewed.”

CORK (v Tipperary): B Saunderson (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), C Smyth (Midleton); B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), C McCarthy (Sarsfields); B Keating (Ballincollig), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Hogan (Sarsfields), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

TIPPERARY (v Cork): P Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs); C Cadell (JK Brackens), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), L Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane); C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), J Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), C McKelvey (Silvermines); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), J Campion (Drom & Inch); E Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), P McGarry (St Mary’s), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh); K Shelly (Moycarkey Borris), J Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).

WATERFORD (v Limerick): C Troy (Ballygunner); C Foley (Abbeyside), R Furlong (Roanmore), J Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg); J Booth (Colligan), M Fitzgerald (Passage), R Power (Ballygunner); S Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), W Beresford (Abbeyside); A Ryan (Fourmilewater), S Callaghan (Abbeyside), S Walsh (Fourmilewater); C Berry (Ballygunner), Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty).