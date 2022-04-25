Munster GAA confirm Páirc Uí Rinn for Cork-Kerry SFC clash on May 7

MUNSTER GAA chiefs have ratified Cork's Páirc Uí Rinn as the venue for the provincial SFC semi-final on May 7.
The decision follows a protracted stand-off which escalated to the point where Cork threatened to forfeit the game unless it was played at Páirc Uí Rinn. COrk nominated the venue with Pairc Ui Chaoimh unavailable due to this week's Ed Sheeran concerts and the damage it will cause to the stadium surface.
Kerry's intervention last week, agreeing to set aside the 'home and away' agreement between the counties for this once-off move to Pairc Ui Rinn delivered the breakthrough required to end the stalemate. Kerrry boss Jack O'Connor had made it known to officials in the county that he wanted the fixture to go ahead, even if it meant playing in the 11,000 capacity ground in Ballintemple.
A Munster GAA statement Monday night confirmed Páirc Uí Rinn as the venue on May 8th with a 6pm throw in. it will be preceded by the Munster Ladies Football Championship clash of Kerry and Tipperary (3.30 pm).
It added: "This decision follows the agreement of Kerry County Board to Cork's request to set aside their longstanding home and away arrangement involving the venues of Fitzgerald Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 2022 and to play this fixture in Páirc Uí Rinn.
The home and away arrangement will resume with the next game between the two counties in the Munster Football Championship taking place at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney and will alternate with Páirc Uí Chaoimh from then on.
Tickets for the May 7th clash will only be on sale through the County Boards. All Cork and Kerry Season Ticket holders will be entitled to a ticket."