Brian Gavin: James Owens unbothered by fuss in Semple build-up

A few days ago, I was asked by Tomás McCarthy on WLR about the recruitment of referees and what advice I would give for any budding ones. Enjoyment was my answer. If you can’t glean pleasure out of a job well done and the big occasion, then you’re in it for the wrong reasons.

Looking at the massive crowd in Limerick on Saturday evening reminded me and no doubt many other former inter-county referees of why we were involved. A heavily billed game between the top two hurling teams in the country, it’s an occasion you have to savour while being mindful that there’s a game to be officiated.

I think Seán Stack was able to do both. The Limerick crowd were on his back for a part of the game and there was the ironic cheer when he awarded them a free in the 24th minute but it didn’t seem like they influenced him.

Seán could have yellow-carded Gearóid Hegarty after a matter of seconds and didn’t, which I think was the right call. But it wasn’t long before Hegarty was in the book and deservedly so. I’ve mentioned before Hegarty doesn’t need to be doing what he does given his size and frame but because he gets involved in needless, often reckless, fouls he skates on thin ice.

To be fair to the Limerick man, Seán was harsh on him in the second half when he pinged him for overcarrying when he was being fouled but the wildness with the hurl is something that seems to be a regular occurrence.

A major talking point from the game was the number of illegal hand-passes that were highlighted by Seán and he seemed confident in calling them. He is one of a number of referees prepared to call them and you would hope teams start wising up and cut them out.

Tom Barron was unfairly penalised for a second-half free but Seán was right with decisions such as booking Jack Fagan for a late tackle and doing the same to David Reidy and Shane McNulty when they tussled on the ground.

Some words of praise for his umpires too who looked well positioned for the shots that came their way. They always looked busy, sharp and quick in letting people know whether it was a point or a wide. There is nothing as bad as a slow umpire.

In Thurles, James Owens’ appointment raised a few eyebrows in Clare, Tipperary and the refereeing world after sin-binning Aidan McCarthy in last year’s Munster final and how much of an impact that had on the final result. But James is too good a referee to let things like that affect him and he had a sound outing.

He gave good advantage to Mark Kehoe in the first half that almost led to a Tipperary goal and the decision to book Conor Cleary for persistent fouling was understandable. The penalty call initially looked strange but you could see Brian McGrath was holding Peter Duggan’s jersey and the call was right.

There might be referees out there who were whingeing that James got this game but he did himself no harm at all in being appointed for the bigger games down the line.

Of the televised hurling games, the Wexford-Dublin game looked the most difficult. Rory O’Connor received no end of rough treatment and it was a wonder Cian O’Callaghan stayed as long as he did on the pitch.

I’m still at a loss why Wexford were awarded a penalty, though. Fergal Horgan booked Conor Burke after awarding it even though it seemed O’Callaghan was the culprit if there was a penalty to give. Fortunately for Dublin, Mark Fanning’s shot was saved but it could have had a major bearing on the game had it been converted. Fergal did correctly book Chris Crummey for a wild swing as he did Liam Ryan for repeated fouling.

In Castlebar, David Coldrick gave another composed display. This column has been a big fan of his and once again he proved himself to be among the best officials around. The big decision came in the first half when he black carded Galway’s Finnian Ó Laoi for pulling down Cillian O’Connor and it was a call he got right.