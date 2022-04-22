Limerick's goal is to keep Waterford down

Mindful of defeats to Galway and Cork there earlier this year, John Kiely spoke last Sunday of Limerick owing TUS Gaelic Grounds "a better performance” this weekend.

At Fairyhouse on Monday, team sponsor JP McManus mentioned he didn’t know whether to look forward to or “fear” the visit of Waterford to the Ennis Road tomorrow evening.

McManus was nodding to Waterford being Division 1 champions and this year’s in-form team but five times John Kiely has fielded a Limerick team against the Déise in championship and on each occasion a victory has been theirs, the closest margin coming in the 2020 Munster final when they were four points to the good.

Remove that game and the average gap between the sides is almost 14 points. If this is the closest competition there is to the All-Ireland champions, then hurling may not be in such a pretty state.

It is envisaged by many that this will be the first of a trilogy between the counties across these next 12 weeks. Once in a championship is never enough for these two when you consider the 2020 and ‘07 provincial and All-Ireland meetings.

“I can see them playing in these games,” says Limerick’s 2018 All-Ireland winner Richie McCarthy. “I feel the Munster side of the championship is much stronger than the Leinster side so I could see them facing each other more than once. They are the top two right now but they are also the two with the strongest squads. That will be massive come the end with the amount of games ahead.

“If Limerick get over this weekend, it’s nearly certain they get into a Munster final. Whoever loses has a battle to make one although in 2018 we came third and it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. We went on a winning spree after that. As long as you’re getting out, that’s what matters.”

Ollie Moran also agrees this is a pairing that may be well acquainted with one another by season’s end but is wary of the uncontrollables. “I don’t expect them to make the Munster and All-Ireland finals but is there a strong possibility they will? Definitely. They are the two best teams in the country and on that basis you would say they are the two most likely to make the final. But a lot of water has to pass under the bridge. A lot can happen, a lot can get in the way.”

That 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, which came four weeks after Limerick looked world-beaters in crushing Tipperary in the Munster final, a gap that again awaits this year’s provincial winners, springs to mind.

“We’re trying to speculate on form,” adds Moran, “but what we’re not allowing for is the bad day when you’re not on form, a bad decision, a sending off that flips the match on its head. There are so many variables but they are the two that stand out.”

Aside from Kiely’s determination to put on a show at home, the psychological goal of keeping Waterford down is Limerick’s nugget. Going back to their 2011 Munster semi-final, only Pauric Mahony and Darragh Fives of the current Waterford set-up know what it is like to beat them in senior championship hurling.

“I’m sure Waterford have learned a lot from the three defeats under Liam Cahill, so I’m expecting them to really bring it this weekend,” says McCarthy. “On the flipside, Limerick know how to beat Waterford, know their weaknesses.

"I’m looking forward to see how both teams manoeuvre against one another. Limerick had a lot of short puckouts and really made use of their possession. Waterford started slowly but got into routine, built up their momentum and got the better of Tipperary in the end.”

Rotation will be important for both teams in latter stages but with a two-week break for both following this game, McCarthy foresees a knockout type feel to the game. “The best teams will be put out. If there was a game the following weekend, a few lads could be held but there is no longer three games in a row and I’m sure they’re looking at these games in blocks of two. The way they can approach this, it could be a classic.”