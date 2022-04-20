No consolation in sight as Limerick sweep Cork aside...again

Munster U20 HC Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-19

Limerick will have home advantage in their Munster U20 hurling semi-final against Waterford next week after comfortably holding off a disappointing Cork challenge in this top-of-the-table Group 1 clash.

Unlike their Round 1 win over Clare, Limerick needed no injury-time heroics at Páirc Uí Rinn to rescue victory, with the visitors never caught after hitting the front in the 21st minute.

Cork also advance to the penultimate round, but their failure to secure a second group win here means they must travel to Semple Stadium to play Tipperary in the semi-final.

This evening's result also continued a dreadful few days for Cork hurling teams at the hands of Limerick opposition.

Limerick led 0-16 to 0-10 at half-time, a burst of seven-in-a-row between the 16th and 26th minute and four unanswered injury-time points the basis for Limerick’s six-point interval advantage.

Indeed, from the 16th minute to Michael Kennedy’s half-time whistle, the visitors outscored their hosts by 0-11 to 0-3.

Limerick senior Colin Coughlan was a dominant force on the left flank of the Treaty defence, the Ballybrown youngster following the scoring lead of the Limerick senior defenders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday by clipping three first-half points.

Further up, three Limerick forwards - Aidan O’Connor, Eddie Stokes, and Shane O’Brien - each hit a pair from play, with O’Connor also converting four first-half frees. They certainly didn’t seem to be missing talisman Cathal O’Neil, the provider of 2-3 in their smash-and-grab Round 1 win over Clare.

On the Cork side, the hosts will be disappointed at how they fell off in the second quarter after a bright opening. And even after hitting three-in-a-row approaching the half-hour mark to take the sting out of Limerick’s seven-in-a-row and reduce the deficit to two (0-12 to 0-10), they then allowed their opponents to reel off four white flags in stoppages.

Brian O’Sullivan, the same as in Sixmilebridge last week, was one of Cork’s top performers and struck four from play overall. Beyond that, though, Donal O’Mahony’s charges were to an extent reliant on Ben Cunningham’s dead-ball accuracy.

Four points was as close as Cork came of Limerick in the second half, with Cunningham missing a free closing in on the hour mark to make it a one-score game. Limerick took the left off and quickly stretched their lead back out to five, with the end margin coming in at six.

The Cork goal was supplied by Jack Cahalane on 35 minutes to leave the scoreboard reading 0-18 to 1-10, Limerick bagging a green flag of their own 13 minutes later when Donnacha Ó Dalaigh ushered home the rebound to an Eddie Stokes shot that was saved onto the post.

Scorers for Limerick: A O’Connor (0-9, 0-7 frees); C Coughlan (0-4, 0-1 free); D Ó Dalaigh (1-1); E Stokes, S O’Brien, J Sweeney, J Kirby (0-2 each); A English, J Quilty, P Kirby (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham (0-10, 0-7 frees); B O’Sullivan (0-4); J Cahalane (1-0); C Smyth, L Horgan, B Keating, E O’Leary, D Hogan (0-1 each).

Limerick: C Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); C Thomas (Doon), F O’Connor (Effin), E O’Leary (Ahane); C Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), E Hurley (Newcastle West), C Coughlan (Ballybrown); J Quilty (Blackrock), J Sweeney (Adare); A English (Doon), A O'Connor (Ballybrown), E Stokes (Doon); S O’Brien (Kilmallock), P Kirby (Patrickswell), D Ó Dalaigh (Monaleen).

Subs: P Finn (Bruff) for O’Leary (25-27, temporary); J Kirby (Patrickswell) for Sweeney (40); P O’Donovan (Effin) for English (50); B O’Meary (Mungret St Paul’s) for Ó Dalaigh (53); P Reale (Knockainey) for Stokes (57); B Duff (Mungret St Paul’s) for Scully (64).

Cork: B Saunderson (Midleton); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Smyth (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers), E Twomey (St Finbarr's), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), M Mullins (Whitechurch); D McSweeney (Blarney), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), B Keating (Ballincollig); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold).

Subs: D Hogan (Sarsfields) for Mullins, C Walsh (Kanturk) for McSweeney (both HT); C McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Lyons (39); S Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Healy (45); J Leahy (Dungourney) for O’Leary (55).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).