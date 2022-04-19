Neylon and O'Neill weave magic to help Clare banish demons and Deise 

After being sucker-punched by Tipperary last time out, the Banner left no room for similar errors at Cusack Park, progressing to date with Kerry
Marching on: Clare will face Kerry in the quarter-finals. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 15:56
Eoin Brennan

Clare 1-22 Waterford 1-8

Clare bounded back into contention for provincial minor honours after brushing aside the challenge of Waterford in Cusack Park Ennis to tee up a home quarter-final against Kerry on Tuesday evening.

Sucker-punched by a brace of third-quarter Tipperary goals in their competitive bow seven days earlier, this time a determined Banner seized total control for the full hour to run out facile victors over a disappointing Deise.

Top-scorer Cian Neylon (1-5), chief architect Jack O’Neill, defensive anchor James Hegarty and debutant wing-back Sean McMahon excelled for a confident Clare that would score the first seven points by the 20th minute thanks to braces from unerring freetaker Oisin Whelan, James Organ and the lively O’Neill.

Not even a worthy opening point from a 40-metre Billy O’Connell sideline cut could inspire the lacklustre visitors who, by half-time, trailed by 0-9 to 0-2.

Indeed, the result would be put beyond any doubt by the two-thirds mark when the hosts resumed in scorching fashion to outscore Waterford by 1-5 to 0-1 and soar 14 points clear.

Neylon’s opportunist goal would eventually be matched by a Conor Tobin rebound but it was merely a consolation for a Waterford side that now face another long journey to Limerick for their quarter-final clash next Tuesday.

Instead, home substitute Fred Hegarty raided for the last three points to power Clare into a knock-out showdown with with the Kingdom back in Ennis.

Scorers for Clare: C Neylon (1-5); O Whelan (0-7, 5f); J O’Neill, F Hegarty (0-3 each); J Organ, D Stritch (0-2 each) 

Scorers for Waterford: J Twomey (0-4f); C Tobin (1-1); B O’Connell (sl), S Mackey, P Cummins (0-1 each) 

Clare: M Sheedy; E Gunning, F Treacy, J Cahill; S McMahon, J Hegarty, R McNamara; P Ó Sé, D Stritch; M Collins, J O’Neill, J Organ; S Scanlan, O Whelan, C Neylon 

Subs: M O’Halloran for Ó Sé (43), F Lyons for Collins (43), D Keane Hayes for Organ (49), F Hayes for Scanlan (54), F Hegarty for Stritch (56) 

Waterford: B Callaghan; C Keane, A O’Neill, T Brennan; B O’Connell, D Lalor, D Walsh; S Mackey, C Ryan; M Morrissey, P Cummins, G Power; C Tobin, J Twomey, B O’Sullivan 

Subs: J Henley for Ryan (27), B Drohan for Lalor (35), J Hegarty for Power (38), B Flynn for Mackey (48), J O’Keeffe for O’Sullivan (51) Referee: E Stapleton (Limerick)

