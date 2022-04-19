Kerry GAA officials to meet on Cork fixture row

Kerry officials are to meet today to discuss the venue uncertainty surrounding their May 7 Munster SFC semi-final against Cork.

Soundings from Jack O’Connor, his management and players are also being taken as Cork maintain they will not play the game in Fitzgerald Stadium, where it is fixed for.

The Munster Council have reiterated their decision to stage the game in Killarney as they insist work required to raise Páirc Ui Rinn's capacity to a sufficient level will not be completed in time. Cork have assured the provincial body that 11,000 spectators will be able to attend the game.

Kerry may be open to the idea of travelling to Páirc Uí Rinn for the game or staging the game at a neutral venue such as Limerick or Thurles. While they want the game to be played, there is growing frustration that they again find themselves involved in a fixture controversy of which they have played no hand or part.

TUS Gaelic Grounds or FBD Semple Stadium would be a compromise, one that the Cork camp had put forward before withdrawing it when Munster's CCC switched the game to Killarney.

Writing to their county board to oppose that move on March 29, Cork’s management mentioned the long-standing home and away arrangement between the counties being parked for 2022. “We have looked at several possible options: Affirm the fixture for Páirc Uí Rinn. Refuse to play in Killarney. Refix the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for an alternative later date. Temporarily scrap the home and away arrangement for one year and fix the game for a neutral venue. Home and away to resume next year with a home game in Cork."

However, two days later Cork’s players and management stressed they were preparing to face Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn and “will not be playing the match in any other venue”. It is understood the mood of defiance in the Cork set-up has become further entrenched.

As Fitzgerald Stadium traditionally attracts larger crowds, the possibility of Kerry not hosting a championship game against Cork until 2024 at the earliest would be felt by the Munster Council as well as Kerry. However, Kerry will be guaranteed at least one attractive home game next year due to the changes to the All-Ireland senior football championship.