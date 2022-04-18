Connacht GAA chiefs switch U20 final venue after Sligo boycott threat

The Connacht Council have avoided a potential embarrassment by rearranging their U20 football final between Mayo and Sligo to be played at Markievicz Park on Wednesday.

Sligo threatened to boycott the game after it had been arranged for the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, outside Ballyhaunis in Mayo.

Sligo highlighted that their previous provincial championship game in that grade against Mayo was played in Castlebar in 2019 and they were entitled to host the next such fixture between the teams.

On Saturday night, it was confirmed that the match had been refixed for the Sligo town venue, which prompted a welcoming statement from the county: “We would like to acknowledge and thank Connacht GAA for rescheduling Wednesday’s final and look forward to a great contest.”

Having initially failed to convince the provincial council to move the match, Sligo GAA said it wholly backed the development in Bekan but insisted “its purpose however is to support the development of the games and to add to what was there. It is not to replace the use of existing grounds for the hosting of major games that are a core part of the fabric of every season.

“It is clear that this decision has been made to facilitate television. While we greatly appreciate the value of media coverage of our games and the distinct contribution of TG4 in particular, there is no basis on which we can accept that putting the needs of a television station before the opportunity for players and supporters to enjoy a provincial final on their home ground can be justified. We are told this decision is being made because there are lights in Bekan and not in Markievicz Park.”

TG4 are showing the game on their app.

Meanwhile, Laois’ Maurice Deegan has been appointed to take charge of the Donegal-Armagh Ulster SFC quarter-final game in MacCumhaill Park this weekend.

In his last season as a senior inter-county referee, Deegan has been the man in the middle for three All-Ireland finals.

Seán Stack is given the duty of officiating the Limerick-Waterford Munster SHC Round 2 game in TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday. James Owens will referee the following day’s meeting of Tipperary and Clare in FBD Semple Stadium.

The Mayo-Galway Connacht quarter-final in Castlebar on Sunday will be supervised by David Coldrick. On Saturday, Liam Gordon, Patrick Murphy and Fergal Horgan are the referees for Wexford-Dublin, Galway-Westmeath and Laois-Kilkenny Leinster SHC matches respectively.