Kieran Kingston admits defeat 'makes our season a lot harder'

Cork manager Kieran Kingston acknowledged that yesterday’s loss to Limerick makes his side’s season “a lot harder”.

“Coming into the game, I said during the week in a couple of interviews, today wouldn’t define our season – win, lose or draw. And it doesn’t.

“But at the same time it makes it a lot harder. The round-robin campaign, we’ve four games – one at home, which was today. You want to try and win your home games so today was a big game for us.

“But while it doesn’t define it, it makes our season a lot harder. We've got to go away now for the next three and that’s going to be a huge challenge. But that’s what we do. There’s only one winner each day. We got to dust ourselves down.

“We’d a great start, five points up. Really good start with the breeze. We were comfortable at the back - conceded scores from the middle, conceded scores from frees – I think they got some long range frees and points from the middle third where everybody knows they are really strong, and got themselves back into the game.” Kingston addressed Limerick’s crucial second goal: “Coming up to half-time the match is a draw, you are in possession, you work it out and the guy who you’ve left loose isn’t being marked by the fella coming out - and all of a sudden the ball is turned over and it’s in the back of the net.

“That happens when you are playing that game, working it out. It was absolutely frustrating, of course it is, no question, because you are in control of the ball and in control of the game to a degree.

“Get to half-time, couple of points in it either way and you’ve a chance, and even at four points the game certainly wouldn’t be gone and we didn’t think it was at half-time.

“I think we showed that, but it’s from that 10 minutes into the second half . . . for the next 15-18 minutes or so they seemed to take over control of the game, and that’s where the game was lost in my view.

“A bit like the Munster semi-final last year, we were in a very good position and got hit with two goals literally in injury time. It was a little bit similar.

“Lads were disappointed at half-time and were a bit down. But we spoke about it and they rallied really well.

“All of a sudden we’d four points in a row and it’s a drawn game again. Game on - but from there on in, they just took control. We went twenty minutes only getting two or three points.

“They looked to be dominating for that next twenty minutes and they put the game away. When you’re playing against a team that’s really organised and experienced like that, when they got that lead against us, they just sat back and controlled the game and managed it out. “You’d expect that. Then you’re sticking or twisting – do you go for points or go for goals – while all they’re doing is managing the scoreboard.”

Kingston didn’t feel the move of Kyle Hayes up front was the decisive twist in the game.

“I think it was that middle third, really, that we were hurt the most from. Obviously we know how good a player Kyle is.

“I think he got a goal, but I think our full-back line managed the game really well, I think it was out further in the field we were under pressure, that’s my reading from the sideline.” It’s two weeks to Cork’s next game, against Clare. Is that break good to have now? In hindsight, it’s better to have it off when you lose. If you win, the momentum going into the next week – we saw that last year through the All-Ireland series, game after game, if you can avoid injuries.

“In this scenario, having lost the league final and then losing today, I think that two weeks’ break is better for us, yes.”