Limerick name 13 of last year's All-Ireland winning team for Cork clash

All-Ireland champions Limerick have named 13 of the team that beat Cork in last year’s All-Ireland final for the counties’ Munster SHC opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Injured pair Peter Casey (knee) and Seamus Flanagan (hand) are replaced by David Reidy and Graeme Mulcahy, who were the first two substitutes used by John Kiely in that 16-point win against the Rebels eight months ago.