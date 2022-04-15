Quizzing Kerry's Cliffords: 22 questions for 2022

SHORTENING the road to Cork, shaving the roundabout past Lissivigeen National School for the past thirty years, one seldom had the sense it would host a discussion with David or Paudie Clifford, never mind both, on the consequences of cross-laterality. Whether it truly is an indicator of academic excellence or is Lionel Messi just, well a freak.

If it seems a touch lofty to kick off the summer road, then you don’t understand how quickly this pair of ciotógs operate on the country’s championship fields. And how futile it is to be quizzing two of the game's most analysed attackers on the tricks of their trade, much less the meaning of life.

Better at the outset to fumble around the arse pocket for 22 questions to help construct a composite of Fossa’s finest.

In some instances, we asked one a question about the other.

Lissivigeen? On the outskirts of Killarney, the Cork side, and feeding ground for one of Kerry's most upwardly mobile clubs, Spa Killarney, who are hosting a major seven-a-side event on the June bank holiday weekend.

More of that anon.





QUESTION 1

David, how frustrated would Paudie have been with the goal chances he failed to convert in the league final against Mayo, on a scale of one to ten.

David: Ten. The second one was a good save from the keeper. But any time you miss a goal chance, whether it’s a one-on-one or not, you’ve got to be a ten in terms of frustration.

Paudie: “I was p*ssed off. Did well to create the chance, and you have to putting them away from there.

TL: Kerry have missed some costly goal chances of late. I’m thinking Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi last year. Have ye developed a combo routine?

Paudie: That one where it’s popped up for David to use his height at the back stick was something we only really started working on that the last few years.

David: There was one of those against Tyrone last year where Seanie (O’Shea) put it up there for me thinking I had it, but (Niall) Morgan did well in fairness to climb and get to it first.

QUESTION 2

Who’s the quickest Gavin White, Briain O’Beagloaich or Paudie Clifford?

David: Gavin White. Briain is quick, but Gavin is rapid.

QUESTION 3

Who’s the best weaker foot, Sean O’Shea, Paul Geaney or David?

Paudie: Tough one. Paul Geaney, he kicks very comfortably off his left side.

David: My own right wouldn’t be bad. When I was younger, at under-age it mightn’t have been great but you have to have two feet playing now, it’s compulsory.

QUESTION 4

What does cross-laterality mean?

David: I have a good idea, though I won’t give you the textbook vocab definition. Basically, it’s where you can do different skills with different sides of your body? Like touches with the ball, left and right. So I write with my right hand, kick primarily with my left.”

Paudie: I do both off my left. What does that make me? I’m a left-handed golfer too (he plays off 4) David: I play golf right-handed and I’m off 13 but battling a big slice at the moment.

QUESTION 5

Which hurt more, the 2019 All-Ireland final replay loss to Dublin or the 2021 semi-final?

David: Probably last year’s semi-final, we were further along in our development.

Paudie: We didn’t perform against Tyrone like we knew we could. No excuses, players just have to put their hand up on that one. Very disappointed with the performance. We put up 22 scores and still didn’t get the job done.

QUESTION 6

Paudie, who did David pretend to be in the back garden when ye were younger?

Paudie: Maurice Fitzgerald.

David (on Paudie): Paul Galvin or Declan O’Sullivan. More of a provider, I’d say, he thought he’d be. (Paudie adds: ‘Would be very happy to be compared to Declan’.)

QUESTION 7

If you could transfer one player into Kerry, who would it be:

David: “Gary Brennan of Clare. He could do it all.”

Paudie: “At the moment? Conor McManus. He’s been soldiering for so many years there in Monaghan at a massively high level. Serious ball winner, great kicker, greater man to get a score. You can’t have too many of them.”

QUESTION 8

Has fatherhood changed David?

Paudie: “No, only that I don’t see him as much anymore. He was always fairly mature, a few years ahead of the curve, so no great change either in that respect.

QUESTION 9

Which of ye is worse to be around after a loss?

David: I wouldn’t say either of us would be great to be around after a defeat.

Paudie: If we were both going home after, there’d be that bit of talk around the table about what went wrong.

David: Dad would leave us be for a week after until we weren’t as sore, but I know he’d be watching the game back in the meantime.

QUESTION 10

Superbowl, Masters or Champions League final?

Paudie: Superbowl, especially if the Steelers were playing. Probably the Irish thing, love them.

David: I’m actually not a major fan of the NFL. The Masters would be class but it’s a tv event, and even if you are at it you don’t get close enough. I’d prefer to go to The Crucible for the snooker or the Old Firm in Glasgow if I had my pick. I’m a big Celtic fan. I watch a lot of snooker, I think it provides the tensest moments of sport you’d ever see. I’ve played a bit but not at any level. We have a pool table at home. If you got to watch Ronnie (O’Sullivan) in a world championship final that would be class.

QUESTION 11

What part of your game (honestly) still needs improving?

Paudie: All of it! (I said honestly - ed). Probably the thing I need to work on, one aspect, is delivering or shooting off the outside of my right foot. Physically I am okay but even since coming into Kerry set-up I haven’t bulked up that much, I am 83 kgs (just north of 13st in old money).

David: Physically I could still get fitter and stronger. I still don’t think I’m at the level I could get to. I am about 94-95kgs (just shy of 15 stone). I don’t really want to bulk up but an extra yard of pace wouldn’t go astray.

QUESTION 12

Back then, how seriously did you think about going the AFL route?

David: I had a conversation. It wasn’t something I really wanted to do. I had a chat with my parents, but it never went further than around the kitchen table at home.

QUESTION 13

What’s your second-best sport?

Paudie on David: His would be soccer.

David on Paudie: Golf definitely. He’s off four.

Paudie: If I was giving him nine shots in matchplay, I’d struggle but I might get to him psychologically. He hasn’t the golf smarts.

David: Yeah that slice is killing me.

QUESTION 14

Which one of ye played Kennedy Cup with Kerry (U14 soccer national cup).

David: Both of us.

Paudie: I played with Killarney Celtic growing up, but I’m Killarney Athletic now. It’s a sore point. We got to an age grade in Celtic where there wasn’t a team.

David: I played with (Killarney) Celtic up to Kerry minors. We had Tony O’Neill coaching us – his son Gary plays with Shamrock Rovers. He was really good, we went to England for a warm-up tournament. I got injured before the Kennedy Cup and wasn’t quite back right in time. We eventually lost to North Dublin 1-0, so it was a disappointing tournament but a great year (2011). I was the your ball-playing type of centre-half!

Paudie: We under-performed in our year (2011) and only came third in the group. I was a left back then moved to centre mid, which probably was my natural position.

QUESTION 15

David, did you ever make the case for Paudie inside with Kerry?

David: Lots of times. I felt that his club form was too good to overlook, and then there was Sigerson Cup displays as well. I didn’t have to make the case for too long. Maybe one season. It was informal, we would have been talking about club games all the time, that was one of the great things about Peter Keane, he had a massive interest in the club games in Kerry. It came up all the time.”

QUESTION 16

Who’d win a fight in two feet of water between a shark and a bear?

Paudie: The shark surely? If he could stay submerged, he’d be able to bite the bear’s legs, and it’d surely bleed to death even if it was able to stay standing.

David: Would a shark survive in two feet of water? Would that be enough for him? I’d say a bear would dance around him and survive longer.

QUESTION 17

Preferred method of cooling the jets?

David: Probably golf. Getting out to Killarney, leaving the phone in the bag, having a chat with whoever you are playing with and forgetting everything. It can be frustrating at times with the football that it consumes so much of your time and thoughts so that time is special.

Paudie: It’s really lovely going out on the course in the evening, with a buggy, especially when the evenings are getting longer. You’d fly around 18.

QUESTION 18

Gooch or Declan O’Sullivan?

Paudie: Ah you can’t ask me that. Is it a half-forward? That’s tough. No, not answering that, too tough. They would both be class elevens.

QUESTION 19

Mikey or Maurice?

David: I only saw Mikey on tape. I love Maurice Fitzgerald, but I am not going to diss Mikey here either.

QUESTION 20

You prefer an instinctive or strategic player alongside?

David: Strategic. You can rely on him a bit more.

Paudie: Off the cuff. Someone who has a bit of magic.

QUESTION 21

Non-negotiable pre-match routine?

Paudie: I always shave the day of a game David: Sudoko on the bus en route to the game.

QUESTION 22

How bad is your hankering for Sam Maguire?

Paudie: Bad.

David: As bad as it gets.





