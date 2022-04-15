Ailish Considine disappointed with Murray's  ‘dreadful game’ comments

Ireland's most decorated player in AFL Women's history has hit back at Meath manager Eamonn Murray's criticism of the game and its skills.

Indeed, Clare's Ailish Considine, a two-time Premiership winner with the Adelaide Crows, heaped praise on every Irish player who has featured in the sport. Fourteen Irish players featured for nine clubs this season and Considine insists each one 'has made an impact.'

She said: “Every single Irish girl that steps on the field here in Australia, it is an absolute credit to them. We are starting from scratch, coming with a round ball from Gaelic football to Aussie Rules with an oval ball. The sports are quite similar, the skills are transferable but we're coming into the highest level so it's a big, big step and the standard has gone through the roof in the past couple of years. Every Irish girl that has come out has made an impact.