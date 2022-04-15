Ailish Considine disappointed with Murray's  ‘dreadful game’ comments

Ireland's most decorated player in AFL Women's history has hit back at Meath manager Eamonn Murray's criticism of the game and its skills.
Indeed, Clare's Ailish Considine, a two-time Premiership winner with the Adelaide Crows, heaped praise on every Irish player who has featured in the sport. Fourteen Irish players featured for nine clubs this season and Considine insists each one 'has made an impact.'
She said: “Every single Irish girl that steps on the field here in Australia, it is an absolute credit to them. We are starting from scratch, coming with a round ball from Gaelic football to Aussie Rules with an oval ball. The sports are quite similar, the skills are transferable but we're coming into the highest level so it's a big, big step and the standard has gone through the roof in the past couple of years. Every Irish girl that has come out has made an impact.
She continued: “Orla O’Dwyer was brilliant all season and for her to get an All-Australian award was an incredible achievement. Sinead Goldrick had an absolute super season for Melbourne and again in the Grand Final."
The expansion of the AFLW competition will increase interest in Irish players with Meath All-Star Vikki Wall amongst those considering a move. However, Considine was disappointed with the comments of Royals boss Murray who described the sport as a ‘dreadful game’ and ‘no skill to it’.
“I think it is a very emotional driven response from him,” said Considine. “With the fact that Vikki is interested in coming over to play AFLW, I think he's disappointed he's going to lose one of his major players. For me to hear that, it's disappointing because AFLW is a very different game to Gaelic football. People have watched the games but they don't really understand how the game is played. It is very difficult to understand the gameplay and the aspect of AFL because they're playing in a very different way to how we play gaelic football. It is unfortunate that is what he thinks of the game but hopefully he'll watch a bit more of it and understand the hard work and skill level required to play the game.”
Meanwhile Considine hopes to ink a new contract deal with the Crows as the one-year extension she signed last June expires next week. She said: "Hopefully, I will be lucky enough to get another contract as the year goes on.”