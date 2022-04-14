Reigning champions Offaly have too much firepower for Carlow

Looking to back up their All-Ireland U20 title win from last year, Declan Kelly’s charges led 3-9 to 0-4 at the break with the game over as a contest
Offaly manager Declan Kelly Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 21:27
Brain Lowry

OFFALY 4-13 CARLOW 0-6 

Reigning Leinster and All Ireland under 20 football champions, Offaly are safely through to the Leinster semi final after a convincing win over Carlow on Thursday night.

Powered by a goal from Keith O’Neill, they led 1-6 to 0-0 after only 10 minutes and had the foundations set for a last four encounter with Kildare next Thursday.

Two more goals just before half time from Darragh Flynn and John Furlong had the result beyond doubt by half time as Declan Kelly’s charges led 3-9 to 0-4 at the break.

While their scoring rate slowed down in the second half, the Faithful County had plenty in reserve. Eoin Murphy replaced the excellent Keith O’Neill and found the net to compound Carlow’s woes while fellow substitute Jamie Guing carried on from his match winning cameo in the win over Louth last week with a point to add to his stock.

Scorers for Offaly: K O’Neill 1-2, D Flynn and J Furlong 1-1 each, E Murphy 1-0, H Plunkett 0-4 (0-1f), A Strong, F Dempsey, M Dalton, C Delaney and J Guing 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: F McCaffrey 0-3, F Fitzpatrick, B McMahon (f) and R Quinlan 0-1 each.

OFFALY: S O’Toole; L Pearson, D Finneran, T Hyland; C Ryan, T Furlong, J Sheerin; M Tynan, A Strong; C Delaney, H Plunkett, M Dalton; F Dempsey, K O’Neill, D Flynn.

Subs: E Murphy for K O’Neill (36), J Nolan for F Dempsey (43), J Guing for D Flynn (43), A Egan for M Dalton (46), G O’Meara for J Furlong (50).

CARLOW: C Kavanagh; K Nolan, S Buggy, M Behan; P Deering, D Curran, P McDonnell; B Lawler, F Fitzpatrick; A Keating, C O’Neill, L Ramsbottom; B McMahon, F McCaffrey, R Quinlan.

Subs: J McCullagh for A Keating (21), O Doyle for L Ramsbottom (41), D Hanley for B Lawler (43), C Leonard for C O’Neill (49), A McDonald for K Nolan (57).

Referee: B Kiernan.

