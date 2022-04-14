Fionn Fitzgerald goal seals win for Tipp over Limerick

Limerick face Clare next in a must-win game to keep their championship hopes alive
Fionn Fitzgerald goal seals win for Tipp over Limerick

Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 21:16
Michael Dundon

Munster Minor Football Championship 

Tipperary 1-15 Limerick 1-8 

A 57th minute goal by sub Fionn Fitzgerald set the seal on a deserved win for Tipperary over Limerick in the opening round of the Munster minor football championship at Semple Stadium, Thurles, last evening.

A lively opening period saw the sides level after 20 minutes (0-4 each) but Tipperary finished the half strongly. Points from Conall Grogan, Joe Higgins, Eanna Ormond and Paddy O Keeffe pushed them three clear of Limerick at the interval (0-8 to 0-5), Limerick having a point from Stephen Young.

A Bobby Smith goal for Limerick after 39 minutes followed by a Diarmuid Hynes point levelled the game going into the last quarter (1-7 to 0-10) but Tipperary quickly reasserted themselves with three points before Fitzgerald pounced for a Tipperary goal in the 57th minute after Limerick lost possession in their own half.

There was no way back for Limerick who next face Clare in a must-win game to keep their championship hopes alive. Tipperary travel to Waterford next week hoping for a win that will secure their place in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Tipp’s top performers were Daithi Hogan, Charlie King, Ciaran Byrne, Paddy O Keeffe and sub Fionn Fitzgerald. For Limerick, Aidan O Shea, Bailey Ryan, Paddy Downey and Cian Harnett did well.

Tipperary scorers: C Grogan(0-8,8fs), F Fitzgerald(1-0), P O Keeffe(0-2), E Ormond, D Hogan, J Higgins, B Carey, T O Connor(0-1 each).

Limerick scorers: B Smith(1-1), S Young(0-4,3fs), D Hynes(0-2,1f), M Kilbridge(0-1).

Tipperary: R McGrath; A McSherry, C Byrne, J Bergin; E O Connell, C King, T Charles; J Higgins, P O Keeffe; T O Connor, E Ormond, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, D Fogarty.

Subs: F Fitzgerald for Fogarty(h/t), C English for Ormond(48mins), D Landers for O Connor(56mins), O Shelley for O Keeffe(59mins) C Grace for Carey(62mins).

Limerick: J Foley; S O Sullivan, C Mangan, E Browne; P Downey, C Harnett, C Boyle; A O Shea, M Keating; B Ryan, T Ryan, B Smith; D Hynes, S Young, M Kilbridge. 

Subs: L Walsh for B Ryan(37mins), S Walsh for Boyle(49mins), J Young for Keating(52mins), T Lloyd for Smith(54mins). 

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford).

More in this section

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final A stroll in Shannon for the Clare minor footballers
Podge Quinn with Liam Smith 14/4/2022 Dubs twice come back from seven points down to beat Westmeath
Leitrim v London - Allianz Football League Division 4 Kildare survive late scare from Laois to advance to Leinster semi-final
<p>Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney looks set to host the Cork-Kerry Munster SFC semi-final clash on May 7. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Munster GAA chiefs remain intent on Killarney hosting Cork-Kerry clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices