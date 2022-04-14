Fionn Fitzgerald goal seals win for Tipp over Limerick

Munster Minor Football Championship

Tipperary 1-15 Limerick 1-8

A 57th minute goal by sub Fionn Fitzgerald set the seal on a deserved win for Tipperary over Limerick in the opening round of the Munster minor football championship at Semple Stadium, Thurles, last evening.

A lively opening period saw the sides level after 20 minutes (0-4 each) but Tipperary finished the half strongly. Points from Conall Grogan, Joe Higgins, Eanna Ormond and Paddy O Keeffe pushed them three clear of Limerick at the interval (0-8 to 0-5), Limerick having a point from Stephen Young.

A Bobby Smith goal for Limerick after 39 minutes followed by a Diarmuid Hynes point levelled the game going into the last quarter (1-7 to 0-10) but Tipperary quickly reasserted themselves with three points before Fitzgerald pounced for a Tipperary goal in the 57th minute after Limerick lost possession in their own half.

There was no way back for Limerick who next face Clare in a must-win game to keep their championship hopes alive. Tipperary travel to Waterford next week hoping for a win that will secure their place in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Tipp’s top performers were Daithi Hogan, Charlie King, Ciaran Byrne, Paddy O Keeffe and sub Fionn Fitzgerald. For Limerick, Aidan O Shea, Bailey Ryan, Paddy Downey and Cian Harnett did well.

Tipperary scorers: C Grogan(0-8,8fs), F Fitzgerald(1-0), P O Keeffe(0-2), E Ormond, D Hogan, J Higgins, B Carey, T O Connor(0-1 each).

Limerick scorers: B Smith(1-1), S Young(0-4,3fs), D Hynes(0-2,1f), M Kilbridge(0-1).

Tipperary: R McGrath; A McSherry, C Byrne, J Bergin; E O Connell, C King, T Charles; J Higgins, P O Keeffe; T O Connor, E Ormond, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, D Fogarty.

Subs: F Fitzgerald for Fogarty(h/t), C English for Ormond(48mins), D Landers for O Connor(56mins), O Shelley for O Keeffe(59mins) C Grace for Carey(62mins).

Limerick: J Foley; S O Sullivan, C Mangan, E Browne; P Downey, C Harnett, C Boyle; A O Shea, M Keating; B Ryan, T Ryan, B Smith; D Hynes, S Young, M Kilbridge.

Subs: L Walsh for B Ryan(37mins), S Walsh for Boyle(49mins), J Young for Keating(52mins), T Lloyd for Smith(54mins).

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford).