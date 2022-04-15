Limerick will use poor League as motivation - JJ Delaney

Come Sunday, when John Kiely finally throws the dust covers off his Limerick machine as they face into a bumper, vociferous Páirc Uí Chaoimh crowd, the indifferent league form will be a distant memory.

At a recent Sky Sports media launch, the assembled punditry team of JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning stated in plain terms that the shorter league season meant Kiely was chasing different things than the chasing pack as they attempt to capture Liam MacCarthy for the fourth time in five years.

It falls to Cork, who beat the Treatymen 2-19 to 1-13 at the end of February, to show up any chinks in the armour after Limerick were also beaten by Wexford and Galway in the National League when they meet in the first round of the Munster Round Robin.

The dressing room speech, according to former Kilkenny defender Delaney, writes itself.

“I suppose with John Kiely, ok Limerick had a bad league but it’s preparation for the Championship. He doesn’t have to say anything regards motivation for his players,” he states.

“Because every game in the league, it was bigger for the opponents than it was for Limerick because they were having a crack at the All-Ireland champions of the last couple of years and teams wanted to prove themselves against them in the league.”

As a result, he believes the tinkering will bring a depth of knowledge that is greater than going all out for wins in the league.

“They probably seen what other teams have, and now they can actually go ahead and plan because other teams are sitting off their full-back line, they are sitting off and letting them have the ball and they are squeezing from there.

“But, (goalkeeper) Nickie Quaid was picking off guys in space. That’s after changing for Limerick and they have had the four or five weeks to change that. Limerick haven’t had their full team either. And their full 15 is the strongest in Ireland.”

With the league final only happening two weekends ago, we are in a different place altogether with what teams were willing to do and try out.

Quite a number of teams will be happy with what they found out, Delaney believes.

“Kilkenny, they will be delighted with that league. A lot of teams will have taken from it,” he states.

“It’s not as competitive as it was because Championship is so close, but I can guarantee every manager got more out of it. As a spectator, you might want a bit more to be fair, but it’s needs must. The Championship is the be-all and end-all of any year.

“Talking to each county manager at the end of the year, they want three or four different things that they want out of their squad in the league. But that will bring them on for the Championship.”

It’s a belief that Canning shares. He had too many seasons in his early years as a Galway hurler without a huge bank of Championship games to draw from, so they always came to the league with an open mind, rather than going eyeballs out for the win.

“I feel the league was always prep for Championship. Even in my own career, I was involved in four times winning the league and it was always prep for Championship,” says Canning.

“This year it will have been more emphasis in the training side of things rather than the games, but managers are looking at the Championship date and working back from that, as they need to be in peak form.”

Turning to Cork, he feels that while they had standout performance this winter and spring, they still lag somewhere behind Limerick. Everything we have witnessed to date comes with an Asterix and a disclaimer.

“On any given day Cork have serious speed in their forwards. And they will be looking forward to the summer. They will feel they didn’t do themselves justice last year so for me, they probably are behind Limerick,” Canning explains.

“But again, we are judging it on the last number of years where nobody could land a glove on them for Championship or league.

“The only thing I would be fearful of is this little breather that Limerick are taking now before they come back for an assault on the Championship.

“I don’t think they will be that put out by the league form, but John Kiely will still feel in a couple of games that teams are slowly starting to figure them out.

“Maybe they had an eye on the Championship in regards to positional switches for their own players and match-ups later on in the year.”

Despite all that, there has never been a more appropriate time to dust off the cliché that league is for playing in, and the Championship is for winning.

Forget all the dud results, Canning has heard on the Bush Telegram that Limerick have been getting their various blocks of physical preparation in rather than focussing too sharply on the league games.

“I know Limerick will be there, or thereabouts at the end of the year. 100%. They are the favourites for the Championship and that’s going on the last few years’ form.

“Maybe they planned that they weren’t going to put 100% into the league this year. But this Limerick team has been to the forefront for the last three or four seasons so teams need to watch out for that.”

He adds, “Sometimes you think you have these teams figured out and then they hit you with something different. That’s what good teams do, when they are at the top of their game, they change. That’s what you have to do to stay ahead.

“There’s lots more to it. I don’t think you are going to beat Limerick in an all-out arm-wrestle. You can match them physically if you are able.

“But it’s the hurling that Limerick do, it’s the skills, the touch, their ball control, short passing. On form, they are a team that most teams can’t live with at the moment.”