Seventh heaven as Smith seals it for Sligo at the death

Roscommon left to rue 15 wides as hosts squeak through to final thanks to a last-gasp point
Seventh heaven as Smith seals it for Sligo at the death

Tight tussle: Sligo's Jack Davitt and Roscommon's Conor Lohan fight for control during the Connacht GAA Under 20 Football Championship Semi-Final at Markievicz Park. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 19:21
Liam Maloney at Markievicz Park

Sligo 1-12, Roscommon 1-11

Eoghan Smith kicked a superb stoppage time winner for Sligo – his seventh point of a wonderful performance – to give Dessie Sloyan’s charges a one-point victory against Roscommon, 1-12 to 1-11, in a pulsating Connacht U-20 Football Championship semi-final at Markievicz Park. 

Roscommon, last year’s Connacht champions and All-Ireland finalists, have only themselves to blame, having kicked 15 wides, and they let slip a five-point first-half lead, 1-7 to 0-5, that hinged on Adam McDermott’s 18th-minute goal.

But Sligo rallied and Lee Deignan’s polished penalty conversion in the 27th minute brought them back into proceedings. It was level at half-time, 1-7 apiece, and a tit-for-tat second-half followed.

Jack Tumulty’s third point of the evening put Roscommon two points clear, 1-11 to 1-9, with 49 minutes gone but Sligo responded with three unanswered scores to seal a memorable victory.

Scorers for Sligo: Eoghan Smith (0-7, 2 ‘mark’, 1f), Lee Deignan (1-2, 1-0 pen, 1 ‘45’), Luke Marren (0-1), Joseph Keaney (0-1), Dylan Walsh (0-1) 

Scorers for Roscommon: Adam McDermott (1-2), Jack Tumulty (0-3), Eoin Colleran (0-2, 1 ‘mark’), Daire Cregg (0-2, 1f), Ben Carroll (0-1), Oisin Cregg (0-1) 

Sligo: C Kilcoyne, S Molloy, C Johnston, L Casserly, C O’Reilly, J Lavin, C Mulligan, J Donlon, J Keaney, M Henry, E Smith, D Walsh, L Marren, L Duignan, J Davitt 

Subs used: O Flynn for M Henry, 30; M McGowan for C O’Reilly, 37; D McLoughlin for L Casserly, 44; G Duffy for J Donlon, 46 

Roscommon: D Quinn, C Lohan, S Trundle, T Crean, P Gavin, C Keogh, B O’Hara-Duggan, O Cregg, D Cregg, J Tumulty, C Feely, C Hand, B O’Carroll, A McDermott, E Colleran 

Subs used: E Ward for S Trundle, 7; D Heneghan for C Feely, 38; C Regan for T Crean, 53; C Kelly for B O’Hara-Duggan, 58 

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)

More in this section

Kieran Kingston with Diarmuid O’Sullivan before the game 5/2/2022 Diarmuid O'Sullivan: Cork in a good place despite league final 'blip'
GAA Championships on RTÉ RTÉ reveal their schedule for the 2022 All-Ireland Championships
Dylan Geaney 11/8/2019 Seán O'Sullivan doesn't agree with plans to change U20 grade to U19
<p>13 March 2022; Cork manager Keith Ricken during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Cork at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Keith Ricken to take sabbatical from Cork job, John Cleary steps in

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices