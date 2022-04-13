Seventh heaven as Smith seals it for Sligo at the death

Sligo 1-12, Roscommon 1-11

Eoghan Smith kicked a superb stoppage time winner for Sligo – his seventh point of a wonderful performance – to give Dessie Sloyan’s charges a one-point victory against Roscommon, 1-12 to 1-11, in a pulsating Connacht U-20 Football Championship semi-final at Markievicz Park.

Roscommon, last year’s Connacht champions and All-Ireland finalists, have only themselves to blame, having kicked 15 wides, and they let slip a five-point first-half lead, 1-7 to 0-5, that hinged on Adam McDermott’s 18th-minute goal.

But Sligo rallied and Lee Deignan’s polished penalty conversion in the 27th minute brought them back into proceedings. It was level at half-time, 1-7 apiece, and a tit-for-tat second-half followed.

Jack Tumulty’s third point of the evening put Roscommon two points clear, 1-11 to 1-9, with 49 minutes gone but Sligo responded with three unanswered scores to seal a memorable victory.

Scorers for Sligo: Eoghan Smith (0-7, 2 ‘mark’, 1f), Lee Deignan (1-2, 1-0 pen, 1 ‘45’), Luke Marren (0-1), Joseph Keaney (0-1), Dylan Walsh (0-1)

Scorers for Roscommon: Adam McDermott (1-2), Jack Tumulty (0-3), Eoin Colleran (0-2, 1 ‘mark’), Daire Cregg (0-2, 1f), Ben Carroll (0-1), Oisin Cregg (0-1)

Sligo: C Kilcoyne, S Molloy, C Johnston, L Casserly, C O’Reilly, J Lavin, C Mulligan, J Donlon, J Keaney, M Henry, E Smith, D Walsh, L Marren, L Duignan, J Davitt

Subs used: O Flynn for M Henry, 30; M McGowan for C O’Reilly, 37; D McLoughlin for L Casserly, 44; G Duffy for J Donlon, 46

Roscommon: D Quinn, C Lohan, S Trundle, T Crean, P Gavin, C Keogh, B O’Hara-Duggan, O Cregg, D Cregg, J Tumulty, C Feely, C Hand, B O’Carroll, A McDermott, E Colleran

Subs used: E Ward for S Trundle, 7; D Heneghan for C Feely, 38; C Regan for T Crean, 53; C Kelly for B O’Hara-Duggan, 58

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)