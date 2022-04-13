Keith Ricken to take sabbatical from Cork job, John Cleary steps in

Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken is to take a sabbatical for the rest of the 2022 intercounty campaign for personal reasons, with coach John Cleary filling his role on a temporary basis.
The Cork senior footballers are currently in a stand-off with the Munster Council over the venue for their provincial semi-final meeting with Kerry on May 7th.
The game was originally fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh but the Cork executive agreed to two Ed Sheeran concerts at the venue in late April, a decision taken prior to the release of the 2022 championship dates.
The Munster Council’s concerns about the capacity of Páirc Uí Rinn are at the root of the switch, but Cork County Board chairman Marc Sheehan has said that enabling work being carried out at the venue will ensure a crowd of 11,000 can be accommodated at the Munster semi-final.
The Cork County Board has formally requested that Páirc Uí Rinn be reinstated as the venue for the Cork-Kerry Munster SFC semi-final on Saturday, May 7, but as of now the game remains fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. A meeting of Munster Council officials on Thursday evening is expected to discuss the matter further.